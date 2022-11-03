Read full article on original website
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that a 4-year-old child and a 35-year-old driver died due to the accident.
Man steals multiple cars while armed with rifle; security guard shoots him in the head, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a man went on a spree of car robberies while armed with a rifle, and when a security guard saw him trying to steal another car, he shot him. SAPD said it all started early Monday morning at a gas station on...
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
news4sanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. The suspect is described as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a Hispanic male possibly driving a U-Haul […]
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman arrested for DWI after drivers crash into home, tree
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are in the hospital, one person was arrested for DWI and one family’s home on the North Side has extensive damage after a car crashed into it overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4200...
Police investigating after a man's body was found in Leon Valley
LEON VALLEY, Texas — A man who was found unconcious in Leon Valley Monday morning was pronounded dead, official said. The man was found laying in the road near a car around 10:30 a.m. at Grass Hill Drive at Samaritan Drive. Leon Valley police said shell casing from a...
Texas father accused of attacking family, police say
An investigation is underway as police in Texas say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio apartment at Medical Center
How much does upscale convenience cost?
Police search for missing man last seen in northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been missing since Saturday. The San Antonio Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding him. Marcus Bading, whose age was not reported, was last seen in the 7000 block of West Beverly Mae Drive. Authorities said he...
KSAT 12
Fight at South Side bar leads to pepper spraying and gunfire, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a bar on the city’s South Side left a crowd of people pepper sprayed and two hospitalized with gunshot wounds, said San Antonio police. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Police said a fight...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
2 killed after driver loses control of vehicle, is hit by train in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday night when a motorist lost control of their vehicle and landed on train tracks, where the SUV was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San...
SAPD: Man fatally shot outside East Side church, two suspects on the run
The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m.
Man was arriving for church services when he was shot, killed, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arriving to church when he was shot and killed, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened on Sunday morning outside a church on WW White Road on the city's east side. Police said a car with four adults and two kids...
foxsanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
KWTX
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
SAPD: Security uses pepper spray to disperse crowd after fight breaks out; shooting then happens in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A fight broke out inside a bar, and soon after, a shooting took place in the parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
foxsanantonio.com
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: California love from Sabores Cali-Baja Mexican Grill
Don't roast the California ties, until you give it a try.
