spectrumnews1.com
Health officials warn against ocean activities following rain storm
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday issued their standard warning for people to avoid swimming in the ocean due to the possibility of contaminated stormwater runoff carried to the coast following Tuesday's rain storm. The Department of Public Health issued a beach water use advisory...
spectrumnews1.com
Average SoCal gas prices record largest increases since early October
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose by its largest amount since Oct. 4 Wednesday, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.528 after dropping 33 of the past 34 days. The average price dropped 97.3 cents over...
spectrumnews1.com
Bass, Caruso in tight race for LA mayor
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads...
spectrumnews1.com
Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
spectrumnews1.com
Evacuations lifted as SoCal dries out from storm
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California was drying out Wednesday from a drenching storm that set rainfall records in parts of the area, with forecasters saying some light Santa Ana winds will push temperatures up slightly during daylight hours later this week, but chilly temperatures could still prevail at night.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council approves final vote on special election for 6th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council gave final approval Wednesday to an ordinance setting a special election on April 4, 2023, for the 6th District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation. The special election is estimated to cost the city up to $7.65 million, according...
