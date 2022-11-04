ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Health officials warn against ocean activities following rain storm

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday issued their standard warning for people to avoid swimming in the ocean due to the possibility of contaminated stormwater runoff carried to the coast following Tuesday's rain storm. The Department of Public Health issued a beach water use advisory...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Bass, Caruso in tight race for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Evacuations lifted as SoCal dries out from storm

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California was drying out Wednesday from a drenching storm that set rainfall records in parts of the area, with forecasters saying some light Santa Ana winds will push temperatures up slightly during daylight hours later this week, but chilly temperatures could still prevail at night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council approves final vote on special election for 6th District

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council gave final approval Wednesday to an ordinance setting a special election on April 4, 2023, for the 6th District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation. The special election is estimated to cost the city up to $7.65 million, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA

