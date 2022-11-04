Rapid City Central High department wins nationwide competition to bring Broadway musical to the school theatre

Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
VFW Post 1273 in Rapid City accepting donations for annual Veterans Day event
RAPID CITY, S.D. – VFW Post 1273 is collecting donations for the annual “Boots on the Ground” donation drive. VFW Post 1273 Quartermaster and Adjutant Kat Pyka spoke on the meaning behind the event and its importance to the community. What “Boots on the Ground” is...
newscenter1.tv
The Park: A new gathering spot in Rapid City
The Park is Rapid City’s newest restaurant and sports bar located in Baken Park. One of the establishment’s missions is to bring an upscale environment with a more reasonable pricing structure in both the restaurant and the bar. Here is what you can expect from The Park and...
newscenter1.tv
The World Fossil Finder Museum in Hot Springs showcases amazing finds
Working as a chief investigator for the Smithsonian Institution, teaching paleontology in Florida and making legendary fossil finds. Frank is responsible for 30 new animals to science, including several named for him, like Sub-Antilocaptra garciae, an antelope ancestor. In 1983, Frank discovered the world’s richest, earliest Ice Age site in...
newscenter1.tv
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
newscenter1.tv
Photo Gallery: Republicans and Democrats gather in Rapid City to await election results
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Here is an inside look at the watch parties happening in Rapid City on Election night. The Republicans met at the Monument, whereas, the Democratic Party gathered at Thirsty’s Burgers & Beer in downtown Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
1+1: Jessica Cullum wants to help elementary students learn how to respond to strong emotions
RAPID CITY, S.D. – NewsCenter1 and First Interstate Bank gave away another $500 gift card for the 1+1 Giveaway. This giveaway is for a deserving educator and the money will help improve their classroom or school. For the beginning of November, the winner was Jessica Cullum, counselor of Knollwood...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what the City of Rapid City offers for yard waste removal as leaves continue to fall
RAPID CITY, S.D. — As leaves continue to fall, some people might be wondering what you can do with yard waste. Rapid City has a few services available. While you can easily visit the landfill and drop off your own yard waste, they also have a curbside pickup service and a centralized remote site in town.
newscenter1.tv
Learn the 5 pillars of self-defense
CUSTER, S.D. — Concealed carry permits are often obtained with self-defense in mind, and those who utilize firearms for this purpose should be familiar with the stipulations of self-defense claims. Hot Springs Police Department Captain Phillip Shively is also an instructor for the enhanced concealed carry permit in South Dakota, and he explains the five pillars of self defense.
newscenter1.tv
Kitchen staff at Piedmont Elementary School make sure the kids have full stomachs
The kitchen at the Piedmont Elementary School provides meals for children so they can go to class with full stomachs. Kitchen staff starts prepping breakfast at 6 a.m., and then they start serving breakfast at 7:15 a.m. Breakfast is served until 7:35 a.m. and then they start prepping for the day’s meal. Lunch starts at 10:50 a.m. and lasts until 12:45 p.m.
newscenter1.tv
Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison
PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
newscenter1.tv
Dusty Johnson wins 3rd term as South Dakota’s Congressional Representative
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Representative Dusty Johnson has won reelection to his 3rd term in the United States House of Representatives. His only opponent in the race was Libertarian candidate Collin Duprel. He was first elected to the position in 2018, and has run his campaign on agriculture, meatpacking,...
newscenter1.tv
What’s inside the youth trauma kits that were donated to the RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Black Hills Community Bank donated 30 youth trauma kits to the RCPD. BayLee Dansby, Youth and Family Navigator for the RCPD said, “These trauma kits are just a way for us to make a quick kind of positive impact on these youth. A lot of the times, going from calls to calls, it can be difficult to take a couple of minutes to just check and see how kids are doing. So being able to give these trauma kits is a good way to make a positive impact in the moment.”
newscenter1.tv
SD Mines Women’s Basketball: Five things to watch for this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the 2022 – 23 women’s college basketball season approaches, the South Dakota Mines Lady Hardrockers are hoping to carry on momentum from last year. With the Hardrockers set to kick off the season on Friday, Nov. 11, here’s five things to watch for this season.
newscenter1.tv
Could we see measurable snow this week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of November!. Temperatures will drop as the week goes on. We could get pretty chilly after a strong system moves trough on Wednesday night. We could even see our first single digit low temperatures!
newscenter1.tv
Why is voting important? See what Rapid City locals have to say.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters in the Black Hills have one last chance to get their ballots in before Tuesday night. And as they headed to the pools, here is what they had to say on the importance of participating in the election. Marlon Bunney. “My folks always voted. So...
newscenter1.tv
With early voting over, only polling places open for voters on Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters were flocking to their county auditor’s office to cast their ballots early, all the way up to the November 7 deadline. And for voters still needing to get their ballots in on Election Day, Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler reminds residents that they can only vote at polling places on Tuesday.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
newscenter1.tv
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
newscenter1.tv
5 Keys to the Black Hills State men’s basketball 2022-23 season
SPEARFISH, S.D. – With another strong recruiting class and a solid group of returning players, the Black Hills State men’s basketball team seems poised to make another deep run in the postseason. Black Hills State is coming off a historic season, advancing to the Final Four in the...
newscenter1.tv
Polls are still open! It’s not too late to vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – So you weren’t able to vote early. You also didn’t vote before getting to work this morning. Now it’s got to be too late, right? NO! It’s not too late. You still have time. The polls close today at 7 p.m. Be sure to check out our “Procrastinator’s Guide to the Election” for all the information you need to make an informed decision.
Comments / 0