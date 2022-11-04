ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winning numbers drawn in 'MassCash' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

06-07-19-21-34

(six, seven, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)

