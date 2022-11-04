On today's newscast: Aspen Democrat Frisch still just barely ahead of Boebert in CD3, Democratic challenger Velasco has likely won in House District 57, incumbent Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo has likely lost to Buglione, incumbent Pitkin County Commissioner McNicholas Kury was reelected, the Snowmass Village Town Council will have two newcomers and a returning mayor, candidates in the Garfield County Commissioners race still neck and neck, voters in the Roaring Fork Valley backed new taxes on lodging and vacation rentals to fund affordable housing, Aspen voters passed the parks and open space measure and the Aspen Ambulance District measure, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold were all reelected, and more.

