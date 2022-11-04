Read full article on original website
Skico partners with Jose Dávila on art installations
Aspen Snowmass is partnering with renowned artist Jose Dávila this ski season to showcase his work in the Elk Camp restaurant at Snowmass Ski Area and the newly renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge. Dávila will create an original installation for the collaboration, according to Aspen Skiing Co, which operates Aspen...
Snowmass Village Town Council poised for historic female majority
Snowmass Village Town Council will have two newcomers and a returning mayor in the mix after Tuesday’s election. First-time council candidates Britta Gustafson and Susan Marolt were the top vote-getters Tuesday for two open seats on the council, beating candidate Matt Dube and incumbent Tom Goode. Mayor Bill Madsen...
Democrat Elizabeth Velasco likely winner for Colorado’s House District 57
This is a developing story and was last updated at 12:45 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 9. As of early afternoon Wednesday, the preliminary results for Colorado’s House District 57 showed Democrat Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs has likely won against incumbent Republican Perry Will of New Castle. With nearly...
Monday, November 7
On today's newscast, tune in for news on the congressional candidates vying to represent our area, a local investigation into a grim discovery in Redstone, the latest COVID-19 hospitalization data and more. Here’s some of the highlights:. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert of Silt and Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen...
3rd Congressional District candidates campaign in Roaring Fork Valley before Election Day
The candidates for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District were in the Roaring Fork Valley over the past few days —making their case to voters and waving flags. Both U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Democrat Adam Frisch from Aspen were optimistic about their chances Tuesday. On Friday, Boebert was...
Tuesday, November 8
On today's newscast: Aspen Public Radio will be airing live election coverage starting at 6 p.m. tonight, local clerks say they’re fully staffed today despite a statewide shortage of election judges, affordable housing is on the ballot up and down the Roaring Fork Valley and across the state, Latino voters in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District could help decide the balance of power in the U.S. House, and more.
Wednesday, November 9
On today's newscast: Aspen Democrat Frisch still just barely ahead of Boebert in CD3, Democratic challenger Velasco has likely won in House District 57, incumbent Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo has likely lost to Buglione, incumbent Pitkin County Commissioner McNicholas Kury was reelected, the Snowmass Village Town Council will have two newcomers and a returning mayor, candidates in the Garfield County Commissioners race still neck and neck, voters in the Roaring Fork Valley backed new taxes on lodging and vacation rentals to fund affordable housing, Aspen voters passed the parks and open space measure and the Aspen Ambulance District measure, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold were all reelected, and more.
