Boras says timing of MLB draft endangers player safety
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Baseball super agent Scott Boras says the timing of the draft endangers player safety. The draft was moved last year from early June to mid-July. Boras says the later dates prevent clubs from giving new players an adequate chance to acclimate themselves to pro ball. Boras says he would like to see a minor-league level added that would be above rookie ball for players to develop.
Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer
NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets have finalized their $102 million, five-year contract — the largest for a reliever in baseball history. Díaz can opt out after three seasons and the deal includes a team option for 2028. The 28-year-old right-hander became a free agent Sunday following a sensational season with the Mets. Needing to rebuild most of their pitching staff, they started at the back end of the bullpen and quickly locked up Díaz with a record deal before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him. Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 appearances this season, making his second All-Star team. He had 118 strikeouts, whiffing more than 50% of the batters he faced.
Eagles, New York teams off to NFL’s most surprising starts
The Eagles, Jets, Giants and Seahawks are among the biggest surprise success stories at the midway point of the NFL season. Within that group, only the Eagles had a winning record and made the playoffs last season. Philadelphia has stunned the league with its undefeated start. Seatte and the New York teams are on pace to make the playoffs in seasons when few predicted them to contend. They’re thriving with rosters that lack star power, although some of their young players are on their way.
49ers’ McCaffrey, Dolphins’ Waddle among best bets to score
The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8 is...
Mexico’s enthusiastic crowd has F1 drivers calling for rules
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The number of exuberant fans in the Mexico City paddock two weeks ago has teams and drivers asking Formula One to set some guidelines on access. And with F1 headed this weekend to Brazil, the fan adoration there is expected to be equally passionate for the drivers. Many complained that the Mexico City paddock was too crowded and the fans too excitable. F1 says the gripes are much ado about nothing and fan access is a lot better than the silent last two seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, when paddock access was closed to nonessential personnel.
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have made Jacque Vaughn their head coach, promoting Steve Nash’s replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. After moving on from Nash, the Nets had been in discussions with Udoka, who had been a Nets assistant before taking the Boston job. But the Nets decided not go that route, perhaps unwilling to take on more negative attention while dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving’s decision to post a link to a film with antisemitic material on his Twitter page.
Ream, Wright make US Cup roster, Steffen, Arriola cut
NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made the United States’ World Cup roster, while goalkeeper Zack Steffen, winger Paul Arriola and forwards Jordan Pefok and Ricardo Pepi were among those cut. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the long-awaited announcement of the 26-man group that will gather in Qatar for training next week ahead of the World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. On what figures to be the youngest of the 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup.
Hamilton sad to see ‘unexpected’ friend Vettel retire
SAO PAULO (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is sad to see Sebastian Vettel leaving the sport after his one-time rival turned into an unexpected friend. Vettel is retiring after this season following two unsuccessful years with Aston Martin. Hamilton narrowly beat Vettel to the title in 2017 and 2018 but said “it is going to be sad to see him leave.” The two have grown closer in recent years, in part because Hamilton considers the 35-year-old German an ally when it comes to fighting racism and other social causes.
