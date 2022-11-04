Las Vegas police search for people stealing puppies in Spring Valley

Spring Valley detectives are looking for multiple burglary suspects who broke into pet stores on Tuesday morning.

Detectives say surveillance video of the scene shows the suspects breaking into several pet stores in the Spring Valley area and stealing multiple puppies on Oct. 24 — and then again on Tuesday morning.

The one that took place on Tuesday was at Puppyworld on Durango, and Matthew Baldwin, Puppyworld's Sales Manager, says he is worried about puppy kidnappers being on the loose in the valley.

"It is pretty concerning mostly for the puppies," Baldwin says.

Baldwin says they weren't the only target — on Oct. 24, Sahara Pets was also burglarized.

"We don't even know if it is the same people, so it is fairly concerning knowing there are multiple people running around with that same idea," Baldwin said.

On Wednesday morning, Metro Spring Valley Area Command posted surveillance images on their Facebook page, asking for the public to help identify the suspects.

Baldwin says this raises many concerns when it comes to safety.

"Once we heard what was going on at all the locations, we increased all security and precautions and stuff we go through to make sure our puppies are protected," said Baldwin.

He says, while puppy theft is not common, this wouldn't be the first time. Tuesday’s incident was the second time Puppyworld has been hit in less than a week. Just last Thursday, Baldwin says, while the store was open for business someone ran in and stole a puppy.

"I tried to chase after them as best as I could, but they got away, hopped in the car, and ran off," said Baldwin.

He says he hopes the stolen puppies are returned to the store or at least end up in a safe home.

"It is something that has happened and obviously we got a repeat offense going on now across the city," said Baldwin.

Puppyworld would not identify the type of puppies stolen or their value because of Metro's ongoing investigation.

If you recognize these individuals or have any information, please contact Spring Valley Police Department and Detective Emry at 702-828-1926 or H13332E@LVMPD.com. Make sure to reference Event LLV221000090914 & Event LLV22110000041