q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
SR 18 reopens between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Rd Southeast
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — All lanes of State Route 18 (SR 18) between the Interstate 90 interchange and Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast have reopened Wednesday morning after multiple collisions and a vehicle fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Both directions of the roadway were blocked for about...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
Truckers urge caution with snowy conditions on Snoqualmie Pass
Slick roads are presenting hazardous conditions for drivers headed through Snoqualmie Pass, with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reporting the pass received more than 1.5 feet of snow over the weekend. Blewett Pass and Stevens Pass also received 1.5 feet of snow, and all three passes have approximately...
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up
Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
All lanes of southbound I-5 in south Seattle reopened after brief closure
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Boeing Access Road in south Seattle have reopened after being blocked due to an incident on the Boeing Access Road overpass, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Drivers were being diverted to a nearby exit. The freeway was closed for about 30...
FOX 28 Spokane
Traction tires, chains required on Cascade passes snow continues to fall
A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of...
Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
q13fox.com
Drivers ignoring chain requirements spin out, force closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers ignoring chain requirements forced the closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., WSDOT Snoqualmie sent out a tweet about the closure. They said that the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at milepost 34...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Issaquah (Issaquah, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in King county. Washington State Patrol stated the crash happened on Interstate 90 near Issaquah on Saturday evening. On I-90 in the westbound direction, a fast-moving vehicle performed a lane shift to pass a slower-moving vehicle. After passing the slower car, the car...
KUOW
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
Wake up to snow? It was 88 degrees just 22 days ago
Did you wake up to snow this morning? Residents of Western Washington that woke up to some snow or wet snow dusting their lawns may have forgotten how warm it was just three weeks ago. In Seattle on Oct. 16, the high was 88 degrees — a far cry from...
Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported
SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Springs neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed. SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Cleanup Ahead As Wind Storm Batters Everett And Snohomish County
Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.
Large truck goes through front, roof of Green Lake home in violent crash
SEATTLE — A commercial truck went off the road late Monday morning, badly damaging the front of a home and even slicing through its roof when it crashed. No one was seriously hurt. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the crash into the home at North 85th Street...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
myeverettnews.com
Saturday Everett Storm Updates
10:00 AM: The PUD outage map shows more than 129,000 still without power in Snohomish County. That’s from an overnight high of over 190,000. Looks like just under 20,000 without power in Everett, Washington at this time. Crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power. Burglars were also busy during the storm with multiple businesses reporting smashed store doors and windows. One retail marijuana store also appears to have been hit by burglars.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Another Death on Aurora, Heat Pumps for All, and Seattle Almost Accomplished Something before Changing Its Mind
Aurora Avenue just racked up its sixth death of the year. Congratulations to WSDOT on maintaining Aurora Ave’s record as the deadliest street in Seattle. Nearly a fifth of all traffic deaths in the city happen on this one state-owned road, and to nobody’s surprise, a driver killed a pedestrian there this morning (a man in his 30s who was crossing the road). Don’t worry, though, the city just conducted a survey on how Aurora Ave could be improved, and they plan to start designing some changes next year. I’d suggest erecting memorials for each person killed by drivers, but they’d probably run out of space pretty quickly.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
