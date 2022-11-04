ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding

SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

SR 18 reopens between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Rd Southeast

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — All lanes of State Route 18 (SR 18) between the Interstate 90 interchange and Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast have reopened Wednesday morning after multiple collisions and a vehicle fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Both directions of the roadway were blocked for about...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
Local Insider

King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up

Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Traction tires, chains required on Cascade passes snow continues to fall

A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires

With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week

Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported

SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Springs neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed. SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Saturday Everett Storm Updates

10:00 AM: The PUD outage map shows more than 129,000 still without power in Snohomish County. That’s from an overnight high of over 190,000. Looks like just under 20,000 without power in Everett, Washington at this time. Crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power. Burglars were also busy during the storm with multiple businesses reporting smashed store doors and windows. One retail marijuana store also appears to have been hit by burglars.
EVERETT, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Another Death on Aurora, Heat Pumps for All, and Seattle Almost Accomplished Something before Changing Its Mind

Aurora Avenue just racked up its sixth death of the year. Congratulations to WSDOT on maintaining Aurora Ave’s record as the deadliest street in Seattle. Nearly a fifth of all traffic deaths in the city happen on this one state-owned road, and to nobody’s surprise, a driver killed a pedestrian there this morning (a man in his 30s who was crossing the road). Don’t worry, though, the city just conducted a survey on how Aurora Ave could be improved, and they plan to start designing some changes next year. I’d suggest erecting memorials for each person killed by drivers, but they’d probably run out of space pretty quickly.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

