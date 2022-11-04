Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Northwestern
Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle projected to win Cook County Board of Commissioners presidential race
After months of campaigning across the county, the Cook County 2022 Board of Commissioners presidential race came to a close Tuesday night. Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle was re-elected as Cook County 2022 Board of Commissioners President with 66.6% of the vote Tuesday evening. The Associated Press called the race at 9:56 p.m. with 65% of the votes in.
Daily Northwestern
‘I need help:’ Ald. Bobby Burns pushes for city to fund administrative help for councilmembers
Ald. Bobby Burns’ (5th) day of city duties last Monday totaled over six hours. He began with a meeting about a rental licensing program initiative, then met with a resident who wants the city to install chess tables at Twiggs Park and finally attended a meeting about the opening of a 5th Ward school — calling residents and answering emails in between.
Daily Northwestern
Rep. Robyn Gabel projected to win reelection to statehouse representing District 18
Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) is projected to win her reelection campaign to Illinois’ statehouse over Republican challenger Charles Hutchinson. With 95% of the vote, The New York Times called the race with data from The Associated Press. Gabel received 83% of the vote at 8:38 p.m....
Daily Northwestern
Evanston becomes first city in Illinois to adopt ranked-choice voting
Evanston voters decided overwhelmingly to replace the city’s “winner-take-all” voting system with ranked-choice voting Tuesday night. Proponents of the referendum say the change will lead to fairer elections and less acrimonious campaigns. The vote made Evanston the first municipality in Illinois to adopt the system. 82% of...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston voters show up to the polls for reproductive rights, ranked-choice voting
Evanston voters showed up across the city’s polling locations Tuesday to exercise their civic duty, hold political candidates accountable and decide the country’s future. Voters said various Illinois issues drove them to the polls –– namely women’s reproductive rights at stake in Illinois Supreme Court elections, Evanston’s ranked-choice voting measure and the gubernatorial race.
Daily Northwestern
Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz projected to win Illinois District 17 state Rep. race
State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) is projected to win the District 17 state Rep. by a margin of 13,404 votes, with 86% of the vote in, according to unofficial election results. The incumbent Democrat won 70.19% percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial count. Her opponent Bradley Martin received 29.91%...
Daily Northwestern
Incumbent Susana A. Mendoza projected to win Illinois comptroller race
Incumbent Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza is projected to win the Illinois comptroller race, according to WGN News. WGN News called the race after Mendoza received 58.77% of the votes with 60% of votes reported. Mendoza was born in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and moved to Bolingbrook as a child. After college, she moved back to Little Village and has been a Chicago resident since.
Daily Northwestern
Cook County voters re-elect Karen Yarbrough to serve as Cook County clerk
Cook County voters re-elected Democrat Karen Yarbrough for a four-year term as Cook County Clerk on Tuesday night. Incumbent Yarbrough, winning 69.67% of the vote, faced Republican candidate Tony Peraica. This will be Yarbrough’s second term after she was elected in 2018 as the first African American and first woman to serve as Cook County Clerk. Yarbrough had no competitors and received 100% of the vote in the 2022 Democratic primary.
Daily Northwestern
Black city employees voice concerns of discrimination, workplace mistreatment in report
After approximately 30 Black city of Evanston employees hosted an internal meeting in August to share their workplace experiences, Black city employees have now published a report alleging inequitable and unjust practices in the workplace. Written by employees across various departments, divisions and ages, the 39-page report, released Nov. 1,...
Daily Northwestern
‘I hope American voices get heard’: Students react to 2022 midterm election results
As the 2022 midterm election results started pouring in, Northwestern students followed races around the country. Though these students spent Election Day in Evanston, many were invested in hometown outcomes. SESP sophomore Mia Xia, who grew up in Texas, said she was most interested in the state’s gubernatorial race. Xia...
Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern’s live midterm coverage
Check out The Daily’s live midterm coverage on our landing page — featuring interactive maps, projected results, live results, breaking stories and relevant election coverage all night. Check it out to stay up to date with elections affecting Evanston, Cook County and Illinois. After the results are finalized, the page will serve as an archive for the 2022 elections.
Daily Northwestern
Students and faculty address lack of racial diversity in Northwestern theatre, discuss potential solutions to challenges
Communication junior Alondra Rios was worried about the audition process for Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s production of “In the Heights.”. As the production’s director, she feared the cast might not reflect the diverse perspectives required for the show, which explores the lives of multiple characters residing in the primarily Latine New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits
Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, start to finish. She spreads out her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunlit apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches. The first-year Speech, Language and Learning graduate student moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit has continued her work, selling original and custom work ranging from custom dog portraits to local sceneries. She sells original work through her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy shop.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: The current Republican party is too extreme to win elections in Illinois
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about his recent commentary in the Chicago Tribune that suggests that the extreme members of the Republican party are making it virtually impossible to win elections in Illinois.
Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted
Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above. After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Election results include the...
Daily Northwestern
Communication Prof. Nina Kraus wins 2022 Alumnae Award
Communication Prof. Nina Kraus received the Alumnae of Northwestern University’s 2022 Alumnae Award for her work on auditory learning and neuroscience research, the University announced Thursday. The award, created in 1976, recognizes women’s professional achievements. The Alumnae of NU is an all-volunteer group of women who raise funds for...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: NU Alum and Theatre Director Scott Weinstein discusses latest musical, ‘A Christmas Story’
Before embarking on a career as an award-winning director, Scott Weinstein (Communication ’10) immersed himself in Northwestern’s theatre scene. Weinstein said his experience working in set and sound design and directing several student productions prepared him for the world of professional theater. Weinstein’s latest production, “A Christmas Story,...
Chicago man charged in shooting of off-duty Merrionette Park officer
Police said a 43-year-old male bystander suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.
