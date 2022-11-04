Read full article on original website
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
Former Bruins player Peter McNab dead at 70
DENVER (AP/CBS) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who played for the Bruins during the team's "Lunch Pail A.C." era, died Sunday. He was 70.McNab, who played eight seasons for the Bruins from 1976-84, became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster after his playing days ended. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced his death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley...
Canadiens' Anderson suspended 2 games by NHL for boarding
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal forward Josh Anderson was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo the previous night. The play occurred midway through the third period of the Golden Knights' 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night when Anderson hit Pietrangelo into the side boards from behind after the defenseman had already given up the puck.
11/8 FINAL - Kings 1, Wild 0
Kings blank Wild for second consecutive win. Heading into Tuesday night's matchup against the Minnesota Wild, the Kings were coming off of an eventful 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers. Not to mention the last time the Wild and Kings faced off in mid-October, the teams combined for 13 goals. So more of the same, right? Wrong, very wrong.
Remembering Peter McNab, Beloved Colorado Avalanche Broadcaster
The Colorado Avalanche has gone through plenty of changes since arriving in Denver. But there's been one constant: Peter McNab, who acted as the color commentator for the squad's games since its inaugural 1995-1996 season. He was a guide for fans through bad times, good times and great times — including the Avs' third Stanley Cup championship earlier this year.
FORMER NHL 1ST-ROUNDER FLOPS IN SWEDISH LEAGUE, HAS CONTRACT TERMINATED
It was supposed to be a prestigious signing for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL. Instead, the team and their star signing have decided to mutually part ways after 15 games. It is believed that Kristian Vesalainen will head to his home country of Finland and sign there. "After a...
Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury
For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
The battle of New York will be front and center of the hockey universe as the New York Islanders clash with the New York Rangers in what should be an absolutely epic showdown! With that being said, join us for our NHL odds series where our Islanders-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed.
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
Kings’ Lemieux Playing Well Despite Penalty Problems
The Los Angeles Kings acquired Brendan Lemieux in a trade with the New York Rangers in March 2021. Many hockey fans will be familiar with Lemieux’s dad, Claude, after his long NHL career which included four Stanley Cup rings. He was known for being an agitator, driving opponents crazy and often playing on the edge of clean and dirty. His son does the same thing, but has not been able to match the offensive production to this point in his career. Claude had 41 goals in the 1991-92 season alone, while Brendan has just 31 goals in 242 career games. The question is, is the younger Lemieux worth having in the lineup with his lack of offense and high amount of penalties?
Islanders visit the Rangers after shootout victory
New York Islanders (8-5-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-4-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -182, Islanders +152; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders after the Islanders beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 in...
Jayson Tatum had a great comeback for Ja Morant's late-game chirp
What motivates Jayson Tatum to deliver in the clutch? Ja Morant found out the hard way Monday night. Boston led Memphis by one point when the Grizzlies fouled Tatum with 2.2 seconds remaining, needing the Celtics star to miss one or both free throws to have a chance of winning in regulation. So, as Tatum stepped to the free throw line, Morant tried to get in his head with some trash talk.
Marchand gives hilarious review of Bruins 'Pooh Bear' jerseys
Mark Brad Marchand down as a fan of the Boston Bruins' 2022-23 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The star winger debuted the new look with the B's during their Monday night game against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. During the matchup, Marchand shared his candid review of the white "Pooh Bear" jerseys.
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
Guenther Grateful to Stay with Coyotes, Reflects on Time with Oil Kings
Arizona rookie excited to continue his development at the NHL level. Dylan Guenther had a feeling something was up. He didn't want to jinx it, but the 19-year-old was cautiously optimistic when he boarded the plane bound for Washington D.C., still unaware of his fate. Would he play in his 10th NHL game on Saturday, triggering the first year of his entry-level contract with the Coyotes, or would he return to the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, where he has been a standout player for multiple seasons?
Why Montgomery deserves huge credit for Bruins' hot start to season
The Boston Bruins didn't make a ton of massive roster changes in the offseason. Sure, the bottom-six forward group being a bit different and David Krejci coming back after a year away from the NHL are definitely notable, but there was no seismic overhaul. In fact, many experts predicted the...
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
Kevin Huerter Says Refs Treat Kings Differently Than Other Teams
The Kings guard says he believes Sacramento doesn’t get the same calls that other teams do.
Another game, another Blazers game-winner: Josh Hart corner 3 beats Heat
Two days ago, it was Jerami Grant with the game-winner to beat the Suns. Monday night it was Josh Hart at the buzzer to rip the heart out of the Heat. Miami’s Max Strus drained a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to tie the game. Chauncey Billups didn’t call a timeout, he trusted Damian Lillard to make the right play — and that play was Hart open in the corner.
