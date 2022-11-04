The Los Angeles Kings acquired Brendan Lemieux in a trade with the New York Rangers in March 2021. Many hockey fans will be familiar with Lemieux’s dad, Claude, after his long NHL career which included four Stanley Cup rings. He was known for being an agitator, driving opponents crazy and often playing on the edge of clean and dirty. His son does the same thing, but has not been able to match the offensive production to this point in his career. Claude had 41 goals in the 1991-92 season alone, while Brendan has just 31 goals in 242 career games. The question is, is the younger Lemieux worth having in the lineup with his lack of offense and high amount of penalties?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO