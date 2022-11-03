Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Many Shreveport Bossier Schools Closed Tomorrow for Elections
Anytime election day falls on Tuesday, and the polling place is a local school, you can pretty much bank on the fact that the schools will be closed. And tomorrow is no exception. Tuesday, November 8th is finally here. No more political ads... no more forums... no more spam texts...
KTBS
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for 14 years. There are three simulations, two classrooms, a weather and fire safety house and more. As the clock turns back this weekend for a return to standard...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills
Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
KTBS
Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
ktalnews.com
Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
KSLA
Head-on collision sends child, 3 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision and pile-up involving four vehicles injured four people, including a child. The crash happened the night of Sunday, Nov. 6 on Interstate 49 at Southern Loop in Caddo Parish. Reports came in at 9:56 p.m. Sunday about a possibly careless and...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Coroner releases name of Werner Park house fire victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The elderly victim of a house fire that occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, in the Werner Park neighborhood has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Sharon Hudson, a 73 year-old female, died after being transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport the previous day from the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish poll workers prepare for Election Day
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Election Day is Tuesday and is a big opportunity to make sure your voice is heard. For voters, it usually only takes a few seconds to cast a ballot, but preparations take a ton of work. According to Mike Spence the Caddo Parish Clerk of...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
q973radio.com
Razor Blades Found In A Kid’s Candy Bucket in Shreveport?
Everyone has heard the urban legend warning you to watch out for RAZOR BLADES in your Halloween candy . . . and yet, for the past 50 years or so — there’s never been any actual proof of it in Shreveport or around the country. But.. it’s FINALLY...
ktalnews.com
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman cancelled
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening, which was canceled Saturday morning. According to LSP, 76-year-old Ethel Wyche, was located and is safely home with her...
Here Is Where the Winning Lottery Ticket in Shreveport Was Sold
Aren't We All Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Then no one won, and it was up to $1.5 billion. That is when my imagination ran wild.
KTBS
SPD pension official gets blowback from councilman over $1.3M the city owes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration told a police pension official he would have to go before the city council to get more than a million dollars that the city admits to owing the fund. So Bill Wilson obliged. And he took a scolding for doing so by the...
KSLA
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Roadway and Striking an Overpass
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Road and Striking an Overpass. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 9:00 a.m., Troop F of Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at LA Highway 577. Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
KSLA
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says City of Shreveport owes it $1.3 million
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
KSLA
Unseasonable warmth, but not for long
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
