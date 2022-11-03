ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for 14 years. There are three simulations, two classrooms, a weather and fire safety house and more. As the clock turns back this weekend for a return to standard...
SHREVEPORT, LA
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Coroner releases name of Werner Park house fire victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The elderly victim of a house fire that occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, in the Werner Park neighborhood has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Sharon Hudson, a 73 year-old female, died after being transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport the previous day from the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish poll workers prepare for Election Day

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Election Day is Tuesday and is a big opportunity to make sure your voice is heard. For voters, it usually only takes a few seconds to cast a ballot, but preparations take a ton of work. According to Mike Spence the Caddo Parish Clerk of...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman cancelled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening, which was canceled Saturday morning. According to LSP, 76-year-old Ethel Wyche, was located and is safely home with her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Roadway and Striking an Overpass

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Road and Striking an Overpass. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 9:00 a.m., Troop F of Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at LA Highway 577. Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 killed in shooting at Minden motel

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Unseasonable warmth, but not for long

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA

