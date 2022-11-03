Read full article on original website
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF Hispanic engineering students seek career opportunities at STEM convention
The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers has packed its bags in preparation for the 2022 SHPE National Convention with high anticipation of landing a job or internship. One hundred members of the SHPE chapter at UCF flew to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the annual SHPE National Convention — the largest gathering of Hispanics in STEM — on Wednesday.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
College of Sciences dean leads diversity initiative, drives change for students
As Maggy Tomova was walking toward her new office, thinking about her amazing new job, she saw what she could accomplish as the new dean of the College of Sciences. “I was really excited; I think UCF has a lot of opportunities for growth and for getting better, and so, I am excited to be here and to help lead,” Tomova said.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
College of Undergraduate Studies honors current, former students at scholarship ceremony
Cadyn Horton, a UCF student who received the $1,000 Ferrante Family LGBTQ Scholarship, said she felt it was important that she gave a voice to people who could not have their own. "I come from a family that is very accepting of my sexuality. So, I feel comfortable speaking about...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
‘I want to make meaningful art’: UCF student highlights immigrant experience through artwork
Artist Nicolas Polania sat on a bench in front of his art displayed at his first ever exhibit, the 14th annual Eclectic Knights, and as he took in the experience, his eyes became teary. “It was unbelievable just 'cause I never thought I could do something like that," Polania said....
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
SG Senate passes resolution to help students affected by Hurricane Ian
Student Government Senate is urging UCF to adequately help students suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a resolution passed Thursday. The unanimously passed Resolution 54-13 urges the UCF administration to provide shelter for displaced students, immediately create a mental health emergency fund, properly accommodate students whose grades are suffering as a result of hardship faced due to the hurricane and create a plan for future natural disasters that includes mental health care, safety and shelter preparedness, as well as academic rules requiring professors to be more accommodating.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF domestic violence training program holds inaugural meeting
The UCF Survivor Link Training Program, which aims to train students in cases of domestic violence, held its first-ever meeting with its social work master’s students Wednesday night. The members of the Survivor Link program met in a conference room inside the Violence Against Women Cluster suite inside UCF’s...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Banned book list predicted to exceed last years numbers, UCF students react
An increase in the number of banned kid's books has UCF education major Madeleine Stein worried about how restrictions on LGBTQ+ themes will impact her future students. "It's upsetting because certain things morphed who I am today and made me want to be an educator," Stein said. "These books that they're banning open your mind up to decision-making and your future life choices."
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
College students find alternatives to afford groceries amid all-time high inflation
With inflation at an all-time high and food prices seeing their biggest 12-month increase since the period ending in November 1980, college students face new obstacles when buying groceries. A recent study from My eLearning World showed that college students in Florida are expected to spend an estimated $2,424.88 on...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Book talk with UCF alumnus Dr. Bob Beatty brings inspiration to students
At the start of his graduate school career, Dr. Bob Beatty, public historian and double-UCF alumnus, made a list of 10 life goals he wanted to accomplish. Among the items he had on the list, he said he wrote down: learn how to surf, get a Ph.D. and write a book on the Allman brothers. As of last week, one of his goals was checked off as his book “Play All Night! Duane Allman and the Journey to Fillmore East” was published.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
A fresh start: UCF men's basketball 2022-23 season preview
The UCF men’s basketball team will start the 2022-23 season off with only four players returning from last year. “I think this team is a more system-oriented group, playing off of each other,” head coach Johnny Dawkins said. The Knights went 18-12 last season, and with only four...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF softball falls just short in thriller against Florida
UCF softball went toe-to-toe with in-state rival Florida before ultimately falling 6-5 in an electric fall softball matchup on Friday night. It was a sellout crowd for a game that was full of energy from both the crowd and players from the first pitch. The Knights got it going early, taking a two-run lead in the third inning thanks to the bats of redshirt senior Jasmine Williams and junior Jada Cody.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Elections 2022: Breaking down voter turnout among UCF students
The voter turnout rate for UCF students has been high in previous elections, but some students aren't voting as much in midterm elections compared to presidential elections. During the 2018 midterm elections, UCF students had a 48.3% voting turnout rate, according to UCF Today. Compared to the 2018 presidential election, there was nearly a 75% voting turnout rate for UCF students.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Photos: Memphis Tigers defeat SMU in Women's Soccer AAC Championship hosted at UCF
The Memphis Tigers women's soccer team outlasted the SMU Mustangs in the American Athletic Conference Championship Finals hosted at UCF, winning 1-0 in overtime Sunday. Memphis is now guaranteed a spot in the NCAA tournament kicking off Nov. 11. UCF patiently awaits an announcement Monday during a selection show at 3:30 p.m. to find out if they have made it in to the tournament this year, according to an NCAA post.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF student creates film to raise awareness of toxic relationships, help victims of abuse
On a hazy night under purple lights, Stargirl shared a painful phone call with Prettyboy about the idea of being in an open relationship. During the call, Stargirl expressed her uncertainty and Prettyboy gaslighted her, invalidated her feelings and broke up with her. Stargirl and Prettyboy, two characters from an...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Ecuadorian Student Association celebrates its first Dia de los Difuntos
As music and the smell of traditional dishes filled the air of a small apartment in East Orlando, members of the Ecuadorian Student Association celebrated Día de los Difuntos to honor passed family members Wednesday. Samantha Ortiz-Alizieri, a senior majoring in psychology, and Carolina Landazuri, a junior majoring in...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF volleyball defeats conference rival SMU for 8th straight win
It's all about remaining in a zone for graduate outside hitter McKenna Melville and the UCF volleyball team. "We did a good job tonight of staying in a zone and I think that's something we're trying to work on with everyone is, you have to play smart, you don't have to swing to score, you just have to swing smart," Melville said in a postgame press conference.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
New-look UCF women's basketball prepares for fresh start
Surrounded by unfamiliar faces, new UCF women’s basketball head coach Sytia Messer wants to bring the team together under a new mantra. “The key thing is, our players and myself, we came up with this theme and it’s 'won’t stop,' okay? And won’t stop, that’s knowing that we have a lot of different players, a lot of different coaching staff, just a whole new team,” Messer said in a press conference on Oct. 26.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF redeems itself on the road after a hard fought matchup against Memphis
UCF football overcame its road struggles in the fourth quarter with help from its running backs in a 35-28 win against Memphis on Saturday. The last time the Knights were on the road, it was a forgettable experience. The loss to East Carolina on Oct. 22 had the Knights on the outside of the American Athletic Conference championship picture.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF women's soccer loses in heartbreaker against Memphis
UCF women’s soccer loses in back-and-forth matchup Thursday, bringing Memphis to the brink but coming up short in a penalty kick shootout. “It was a really even matchup and it was a good game. I’m proud of the way my team fought,” fifth-year forward Kristen Scott said in a post-game interview. “In my opinion, PKs don’t tell you who’s better.”
Comments / 0