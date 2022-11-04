ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Race for Franklin County Sheriff: incumbent versus first-time runner

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — In the running for Franklin County Sheriff, we have incumbent Sheriff J.D. Raymond, and former Connell Police Chief Chris Turner. Sheriff Raymond is looking to kick off his third and final term before retirement. Turner is looking for his first elected position. Sheriff Raymond said since his election eight years ago, he’s turned the Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two homes lost in Adams County fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Two homes were lost in a structure fire on the 2100 block of Margarett Lane in Adams County around 11:14 p.m. on November 5, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. ACSO responded with the County Fire Marshall and Adams County Fire District 5. The cause...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Animal complaint and arrest

An animal complaint eventually turned into an arrest on Saturday night.
nbcrightnow.com

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Homicide investigation underway after woman dies in Pasco

PASCO – Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers found an unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent of being assaulted in the area of South 28th Avenue and West Hoskins Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The Pasco Fire Department provided basic...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wind Storm damage cleanup continues in the Tri-Cities

Richland, Wash. - After Friday's wind storm, cleanup continues around the Tri-Cities. Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches. I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years. Snap tells me...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital

PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties

BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco

The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?

Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
nbcrightnow.com

Injured OR hunter rescued in Mill Creek Watershed

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- On November, 2, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO), received reports of an injured hunter in the Mill Creek watershed area near Milton-Freewater. The 49-year-old hunter from Albany, Oregon suffered a severe ankle injury and was unable to walk. According to a UCSO press release, Search and...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy