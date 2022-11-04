Read full article on original website
Related
Race for Franklin County Sheriff: incumbent versus first-time runner
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — In the running for Franklin County Sheriff, we have incumbent Sheriff J.D. Raymond, and former Connell Police Chief Chris Turner. Sheriff Raymond is looking to kick off his third and final term before retirement. Turner is looking for his first elected position. Sheriff Raymond said since his election eight years ago, he’s turned the Franklin County...
nbcrightnow.com
Two homes lost in Adams County fire
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Two homes were lost in a structure fire on the 2100 block of Margarett Lane in Adams County around 11:14 p.m. on November 5, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. ACSO responded with the County Fire Marshall and Adams County Fire District 5. The cause...
2 outspoken Franklin County candidates jump out to big early leads Tuesday night
One candidate had 74% of the vote.
nbcrightnow.com
nbcrightnow.com
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman dies in Pasco
PASCO – Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers found an unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent of being assaulted in the area of South 28th Avenue and West Hoskins Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The Pasco Fire Department provided basic...
nbcrightnow.com
Wind Storm damage cleanup continues in the Tri-Cities
Richland, Wash. - After Friday's wind storm, cleanup continues around the Tri-Cities. Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches. I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years. Snap tells me...
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital
PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
nbcrightnow.com
Windwitches, a more common sight after Halloween and the City of Pasco is burning them
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Tumbleweeds, also known as windwitches, are a nuisance that cause uncertainty on the road and can even block sidewalks for kids on the way to school. The plant starts to grow in March and by late fall early winter it's usually ready for the wind to lift it off its roots and blow it around.
Fire crews from the Tri-Cities, Benton County battle overnight house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A family of four is safe after a house fire early Sunday morning in Kennewick. Authorities said a 911 hang-up call led dispatchers to call back and learned the person’s home was on fire. It happened on the 2300 block of West 1st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire &...
Drone and K-9 Flush Car Theft Suspects Out of Cornfield near Pasco
Years ago, before the widespread use of K-9's and now drones, these four suspects might have been able to elude Deputies. But not now. Four auto theft suspects flushed out of cornfield near Pasco. Late Monday evening, a Franklin County Deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car that was...
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco
The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
KXLY
Suspect arrested after standoff with officers at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot
EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Ephrata Police Department say a suspect is now in custody after a standoff with officers at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot. The man was barricaded inside an RV. Police tried to use tear gas in an attempt to get...
15-year-old jailed for murder. Benton deputies say he got between a man and woman fighting
Investigators are investigating if the teen was defending a woman.
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?
Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
nbcrightnow.com
Injured OR hunter rescued in Mill Creek Watershed
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- On November, 2, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO), received reports of an injured hunter in the Mill Creek watershed area near Milton-Freewater. The 49-year-old hunter from Albany, Oregon suffered a severe ankle injury and was unable to walk. According to a UCSO press release, Search and...
Comments / 1