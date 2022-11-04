ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits

Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, start to finish. She spreads out her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunlit apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches. The first-year Speech, Language and Learning graduate student moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit has continued her work, selling original and custom work ranging from custom dog portraits to local sceneries. She sells original work through her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy shop.
Q&A: NU Alum and Theatre Director Scott Weinstein discusses latest musical, ‘A Christmas Story’

Before embarking on a career as an award-winning director, Scott Weinstein (Communication ’10) immersed himself in Northwestern’s theatre scene. Weinstein said his experience working in set and sound design and directing several student productions prepared him for the world of professional theater. Weinstein’s latest production, “A Christmas Story,...
Communication Prof. Nina Kraus wins 2022 Alumnae Award

Communication Prof. Nina Kraus received the Alumnae of Northwestern University’s 2022 Alumnae Award for her work on auditory learning and neuroscience research, the University announced Thursday. The award, created in 1976, recognizes women’s professional achievements. The Alumnae of NU is an all-volunteer group of women who raise funds for...
Evanston becomes first city in Illinois to adopt ranked-choice voting

Evanston voters decided overwhelmingly to replace the city’s “winner-take-all” voting system with ranked-choice voting Tuesday night. Proponents of the referendum say the change will lead to fairer elections and less acrimonious campaigns. The vote made Evanston the first municipality in Illinois to adopt the system. 82% of...
Students and faculty address lack of racial diversity in Northwestern theatre, discuss potential solutions to challenges

Communication junior Alondra Rios was worried about the audition process for Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s production of “In the Heights.”. As the production’s director, she feared the cast might not reflect the diverse perspectives required for the show, which explores the lives of multiple characters residing in the primarily Latine New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
Evanston voters show up to the polls for reproductive rights, ranked-choice voting

Evanston voters showed up across the city’s polling locations Tuesday to exercise their civic duty, hold political candidates accountable and decide the country’s future. Voters said various Illinois issues drove them to the polls –– namely women’s reproductive rights at stake in Illinois Supreme Court elections, Evanston’s ranked-choice voting measure and the gubernatorial race.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 85, Chicago State 54

Northwestern opened its regular season at home with a dominant, non-conference victory against Chicago State. The Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) got off to a slow start, however, missing their first two shots from the field. Following two scoreless minutes, junior guard Ty Berry opened the scoring with a corner three.
Women’s Basketball: Swann: Northwestern’s floundering offense must be addressed early if the squad wants championship rings

Walking into an anticipated season opener, Northwestern simply couldn’t keep up with No. 20 Oregon in Eugene. Despite a tenacious effort, the Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) received a humbling 100-57 beating at the hands of the No. 20 Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on the road, ending their 13-game season-opening win streak under coach Joe McKeown.
The Daily Northwestern’s live midterm coverage

Check out The Daily’s live midterm coverage on our landing page — featuring interactive maps, projected results, live results, breaking stories and relevant election coverage all night. Check it out to stay up to date with elections affecting Evanston, Cook County and Illinois. After the results are finalized, the page will serve as an archive for the 2022 elections.
Incumbent Susana A. Mendoza projected to win Illinois comptroller race

Incumbent Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza is projected to win the Illinois comptroller race, according to WGN News. WGN News called the race after Mendoza received 58.77% of the votes with 60% of votes reported. Mendoza was born in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and moved to Bolingbrook as a child. After college, she moved back to Little Village and has been a Chicago resident since.
Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska

Northwestern (17-9, 6-8 Big Ten) faced a tough weekend of conference play at home, dropping matches to No. 6 Ohio State (16-5, 12-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Nebraska (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten). Both matches had a lively Family Weekend crowd, with the Nebraska match setting a new volleyball attendance record of 4,019 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz projected to win Illinois District 17 state Rep. race

State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) is projected to win the District 17 state Rep. by a margin of 13,404 votes, with 86% of the vote in, according to unofficial election results. The incumbent Democrat won 70.19% percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial count. Her opponent Bradley Martin received 29.91%...
‘I need help:’ Ald. Bobby Burns pushes for city to fund administrative help for councilmembers

Ald. Bobby Burns’ (5th) day of city duties last Monday totaled over six hours. He began with a meeting about a rental licensing program initiative, then met with a resident who wants the city to install chess tables at Twiggs Park and finally attended a meeting about the opening of a 5th Ward school — calling residents and answering emails in between.
Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle projected to win Cook County Board of Commissioners presidential race

After months of campaigning across the county, the Cook County 2022 Board of Commissioners presidential race came to a close Tuesday night. Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle was re-elected as Cook County 2022 Board of Commissioners President with 66.6% of the vote Tuesday evening. The Associated Press called the race at 9:56 p.m. with 65% of the votes in.

