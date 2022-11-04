ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
iheart.com

Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Houston Astros: No easy answers at first base for 2023

What will the Houston Astros do at first base in 2023? There are no easy answers for the defending World Champions, who enter the first full week of the offseason with both potential veteran answers at the position looking for new contracts. Will the Houston Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel...
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity

The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
