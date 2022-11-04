Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Everything to know for Week 11 at Kroger Field
Following a wild comeback win at Missouri, the Kentucky Wildcats are back at Kroger Field this week to host the Vanderbilt Commodores. Game time is set for 12 pm ET on the SEC Network. The Wildcats opened as 17.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook. Use this stream to keep track of...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology
The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
aseaofblue.com
Jordy Griggs signs with Kentucky Women’s Basketball
The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball program has signed class of 2023 recruit Jordy Griggs, head coach Kyra Elzy announced Wednesday. Griggs, a 6-foot-2 guard from Moreno Valley (CA), is a 4-star prospect with a 91 grade by ESPN. Griggs, who plays for Club Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit under Tamika Dudley, is a combo guard with size, length and versatility.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky runs past Howard: 5 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats dominated the Howard Bison in the season opener on Monday night by a score of 95-63. The Cats came out with some jitters early on, but once they settled in, there was no slowing them down. After a slow start shooting from the floor, Kentucky turned it on for the last 10 minutes of the first half to build a lead that became insurmountable. At the break, UK led 49-26.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Volleyball signs 5 players during fall signing period
Head coach Craig Skinner and the Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team announced Wednesday that five players have signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the program. All five signees will be eligible to compete for Kentucky in the fall of 2023. Below are profiles for these future Wildcats via...
aseaofblue.com
Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats football team just lost one of their class of 2023 commitments. Monday night, 3-star running back Khalifa Keith announced on Twitter that he was backing off his pledge to the Wildcats. He originally committed to Kentucky this past 4th of July,. Keith picked the Wildcats while holding...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes new College Football Playoff rankings; Georgia takes over top spot
After a gritty win over Missouri on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats have re-entered the College Football Playoff rankings that were announced this evening. Not making the initial rankings after a loss to Tennessee several weeks back, the Cats come into the second edition of this season's rankings at No. 24 overall.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game glance, odds and early prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats got a much-needed win Saturday against Missouri, improving their record to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. This week, they’ll return to Lexington for the remainder of the season, beginning with the Vanderbilt Commodores this week. Kentucky comes into the game fourth in the SEC...
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops calls for community to help with NIL
Looking ahead to Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt this weekend, Mark Stoops had his weekly press conference on Monday. The biggest story to come from today’s press conference wasn’t Stoops’ comments on last week’s performance or injuries. It was NIL, and he seems to be particularly frustrated by the situation.
aseaofblue.com
Wildcats’ season has once again been saved: Why they still have a lot to play for
A summary of the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season thus far at the 75% mark:. The Cats came in with more hype than ever before: Will Levis at QB, Rodriguez taking handoffs in the backfield after Game 4, an unyielding defense, star receivers, veteran kickers and punters—how could you not label them as serious SEC contenders given what they were returning from a 10-3 team the season prior?
Comments / 0