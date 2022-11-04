Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
actionnewsnow.com
Pastor who shot man with air rifle claims defamation by police
CHICO, Calif. - "And then he went right outside, opened his trunk, grabbed his bat, I’m going to kill you n***** loud with rage in his eyes, it was rage I was like, whoa, this guy ain’t playing around," Pastor Vincent Haynie said. Haynie recalls the night police...
DA files charges against man who allegedly robbed elderly woman after asking to ‘retrieve ball’ from yard
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Marysville man in connection to a robbery of an elderly Lincoln woman’s home. The DA’s office is charging Joshua King, 35, with a “special allegation of committing a violent crime on a victim over the age of 65” and identify […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man shot near business in East Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs
BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba City Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Serious Trauma to Minor
Minor Seriously Injured on C Street After Being Struck in a Hit-and-Run A Yuba City accident on November 3 that injured a young pedestrian involved a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene afterward. The accident happened along C Street at about 12:25 p.m., according to the Yuba City Police Department. Relatives of the minor said he was departing the house of a relative at the time the collision occurred and suffered a broken hip, back, ankle, knee and ribs along with other injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in Yuba City after hitting a man after road rage incident Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect was arrested after hitting a man after a road rage incident on Friday. At around 1 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Petty Court. When they arrived the victim told them that he was hit after a road rage incident at around 12:15 p.m.
Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
actionnewsnow.com
Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
Fox40
Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries
GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
chicosol.org
Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists
Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
Yuba County Election Results 2022
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County voters will be able to vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the November general election. Marysville and Wheatland each have one city council seat on their respective ballots. Wheatland residents will be able to vote on measures P and Q, which are […]
actionnewsnow.com
‘Blessed to be here’: Camp Fire survivor making the Ridge feel like home
PARADISE, Calif. - Tuesday marks four years since the Camp Fire ripped through several communities in Butte County, including Concow and Paradise. One survivor is still pushing through and making the Ridge feel like home again. "You just can't look at, I just don't think you can look at it...
mynspr.org
Butte County fire survivors say emergency notifications are falling short
On the night of Sept. 8, 2020, Donnie Boeger broke into his 83-year-old neighbor’s home, yelling at her to wake up. “You know how freaky that makes a guy feel?” Boeger recounted nearly a year later. “She freaked out. I mean, ‘Wake up right now! You gotta go!’”
actionnewsnow.com
Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home fire knocked down near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire outside of Oroville city limits Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was first reported just after 8 a.m. in the area of Colina Way and Fernwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Crews...
Sheriff: Inmate dies after having medical emergency at Yuba County Jail
MARYSVILLE – An inmate who had been housed at the Yuba County Jail since July died after having a medical emergency, authorities say. According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, correctional deputies were alerted around 5 p.m. Wednesday about an inmate who was having a medical emergency. Deputies and jail medical staff started emergency treatment before medics arrived and rushed the inmate to a hospital. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's department says. While his name has not been released, the sheriff's office says the inmate was 30 years old and had been in custody since July. Exactly what kind of medical emergency took place has not been stated by authorities. The incident remains under investigation.
Comments / 1