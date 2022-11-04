ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pastor who shot man with air rifle claims defamation by police

CHICO, Calif. - "And then he went right outside, opened his trunk, grabbed his bat, I’m going to kill you n***** loud with rage in his eyes, it was rage I was like, whoa, this guy ain’t playing around," Pastor Vincent Haynie said. Haynie recalls the night police...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man shot near business in East Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs

BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
BIGGS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday

CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
OROVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba City Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Serious Trauma to Minor

Minor Seriously Injured on C Street After Being Struck in a Hit-and-Run A Yuba City accident on November 3 that injured a young pedestrian involved a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene afterward. The accident happened along C Street at about 12:25 p.m., according to the Yuba City Police Department. Relatives of the minor said he was departing the house of a relative at the time the collision occurred and suffered a broken hip, back, ankle, knee and ribs along with other injuries.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
FOX40

Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries

GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
GRIDLEY, CA
chicosol.org

Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists

Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Yuba County Election Results 2022

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County voters will be able to vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the November general election. Marysville and Wheatland each have one city council seat on their respective ballots.  Wheatland residents will be able to vote on measures P and Q, which are […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home fire knocked down near Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire outside of Oroville city limits Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was first reported just after 8 a.m. in the area of Colina Way and Fernwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Crews...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Inmate dies after having medical emergency at Yuba County Jail

MARYSVILLE – An inmate who had been housed at the Yuba County Jail since July died after having a medical emergency, authorities say. According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, correctional deputies were alerted around 5 p.m. Wednesday about an inmate who was having a medical emergency. Deputies and jail medical staff started emergency treatment before medics arrived and rushed the inmate to a hospital. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's department says. While his name has not been released, the sheriff's office says the inmate was 30 years old and had been in custody since July. Exactly what kind of medical emergency took place has not been stated by authorities. The incident remains under investigation. 
YUBA COUNTY, CA

