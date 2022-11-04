ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Last minute campaigning on street corners by enthused constituents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The District 6 City Council race has continuents fired up. Two democrats are facing off in the race for the district’s seat: Tommy Hough and Kent Lee. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live where constituents did last minute campaigning on street corners in windy, rainy San Diego weather to support the candidates they wanted to see on the council.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Votes nearly 50/50 on Measure B Trash Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Measure H: Using parkland for child care infrastructure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure going before voters today would allow San Diego to lease out its parks and recreation centers for child care services. Measure H would address a dearth of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who say the measure would amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Measure D: Repealing the city’s ban on project labor agreements

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego voters will decide today whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors...
SAN DIEGO, CA
District 4 & 5 County Supervisors up for re-election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two county supervisors originally elected four years ago will be seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election, with the District 4 incumbent facing a political newcomer, while the District 5 incumbent’s opponent is a water district official. A Democrat representing District 4, Board...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chula Vista mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista mayoral race between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann is expected to be a toss up. McCann’s campaign first made headlines after he held a press conference announcing that he hired a private investigator to stalk Campa-Najjar, in order to prove that he lives in Banker’s Hill, not the City of Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Measure C: Repealing the Midway District height limit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voters will decide today whether to keep or remove San Diego’s 30-foot height limit for buildings in the Midway District. Measure C’s passage would exclude the 1,324-acre Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the existing 30-foot height limit on buildings, which supporters say will spur housing opportunities and revitalize a rundown neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
1,000 Turkey Givaway and Health Fair this weekend, Nov. 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 79th District Annual Turkey Giveaway is back the weekend of Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. Assembly member and candidate for the 79th District, Dr. Akilah Weber (D), joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the event that she is helping to put on for the community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.9 billion. This is one of the largest jackpots in history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in Encinitas where a ticket matching five numbers from Saturday, the Nov. 5 drawing was purchased.
ENCINITAS, CA
30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Storm descends on San Diego County on Monday, Sept. 7

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following a tranquil weekend, a Pacific storm is set to descend on San Diego County and throughout Southern California today, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds. Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night, according...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fire in East Village remains untamed after nearly nine hours

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dozens of firefighters reported to the Potiker Family Senior Residence this morning in the East Village as 50 residents were evacuated and one burn victim was taken to the hospital. The fire made contact with the back of the senior living apartment, authorities said. Crews...
SAN DIEGO, CA

