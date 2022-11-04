Read full article on original website
Capt@Bernie
5d ago
Instead of Election Day it should be called election month. WTH you counting votes all the way to 17th. That’s BS!!!
Reply
3
Related
WXII 12
Republican Steve Ross upsets Democrat Ricky Hurtado to win back North Carolina’s District 63 House race
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Steve Ross has upset incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado to reclaim the seat he once held while serving as a state representative for North Carolina’s District 63 House race. <iframe src="https://electionhub.psg.nexstardigital.net/wxii/wp-json/election-hub/v1/iframe-embed/885" frameborder="0" height="400px" width="100%"></iframe>. Just two years ago, it was one of the closest...
WXII 12
How to know your vote counted in North Carolina
N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
WXII 12
One-on-one with the candidates up for election in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will make their voices heard on a number of key races across the state of North Carolina. This election is known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Races on the ballot include:. One U.S. Senate...
WXII 12
Democrat Kathy Manning declares NC District 6 victory over Republican challenger Christian Castelli
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina’s 6th District Congressional race, Democrat Kathy Manning is declaring a victory over Republican Christian Castelli. Manning received the largest number of votes as voters headed to the polls across the state. The district represents all of Guilford and Rockingham counties, most of Caswell County, and part of Forsyth County.
WXII 12
‘I remain resolved to fight for our state,’ Democrat Cheri Beasley thanks voters after U.S. Senate-elect Ted Budd wins race
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Democrat Cheri Beasley thanked her supporters after Republican Ted Budd was declared the projected winner of the North Carolina U.S. Senate race. She came out with all smiles while thanking her supporters. She also thanked her family and hardworking campaign staff. “I give my deepest thanks...
WXII 12
Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?
N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
WXII 12
How to get a sample ballot before you head to the polls to vote
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in North Carolina. If you'd like an idea of what the ballot will look like before you head in to vote, sample ballots are available using the North Carolina's State Board of Elections' voter search tool. You'll need to enter your first and...
WXII 12
7 voter tools you should know about before you vote in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Election Day is upon us! You can find sample ballots, where to vote, voter registration and more using these voter tools before you head to the polls on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has provided these resources for...
WXII 12
What should you do if you feel harassed or intimidated at a polling place?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Did you know that intimidating a voter is a crime?. The North Carolina State Board of Elections notes the importance that voters respect others' voting rights at the polls on Election Day. What do you do if you're harassed?. The board asks that voters remain calm...
WXII 12
10 things you should know before you vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Election Day is on Tuesday and here's everything you need to know before you vote!. The election is known as the midterm as it’s held two years (mid-way) into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Races on the ballot include:. One U.S. Senate seat. 14 U.S....
WXII 12
Capitol Christmas tree heading to D.C. but first, pit stop in Mt. Airy
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The Christmas tree heading to the U.S. Capitol made a pit stop along the way to Mt. Airy Wednesday morning. People from across the Triad came to enjoy its beauty at Veterans Memorial Park in Surry County. The 78-ft spruce came from the Pisgah National...
WXII 12
WATCH: Nicole brings rain, storms Thursday-Friday
Nicole is moving through the Bahamas, approaching the Florida Coast. Nicole will bring gusty rain and storms to the Carolinas Thursday and Friday.
Comments / 9