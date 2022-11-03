Read full article on original website
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Report: Phillies exercise $16M club option on Aaron Nola for 2023
The Phillies picked up their $16M club option on Aaron Nola for the 2023 season, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. The option contained a $4.25M buyout, but there was no chance the Phils weren’t going to retain the star right-hander for another season. Drafted seventh overall...
Mets' Chris Bassitt to decline mutual option
Mets’ starter Chris Bassitt is expected to decline his $19M mutual option per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bassitt will receive a $150K buyout and head to free agency for the first time in his career. Following a trade from the Athletics, Bassitt agreed to a one-year,...
Martin Perez, Rangers having continued conversations regarding extension
Both during and after Martin Perez’s bounce-back season, the veteran left-hander and the Rangers shared mutual interest in a potential contract extension. The two sides have met for negotiations, and while no deal has yet emerged, Rangers GM Chris Young told the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant that “we continue to have good conversations. We’re hopeful of getting something done, but we’re considering various options, including the qualifying offer. We understand that Martín will have value on the free agent market.”
Twins to pick up Sonny Gray’s team option
The Twins plan to pick up starter Sonny Gray’s $12.7M team option for the 2023 season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Acquired at the start of the 2022 season from the Reds, Gray has been a solid presence in the Twins’ rotation. Across 24 starts (119 2/3 innings) the veteran right-hander pitched to a 3.08 ERA with a 24% strikeout rate, 7.4% walk rate, and 44.1% groundball rate.
Phillies decline option on SS Jean Segura
As expected, the Phillies have declined their $17MM option on second baseman Jean Segura in favor of a $1MM buyout. Philadelphia also confirmed previous reports they’ve exercised their $16MM option on Aaron Nola and that Zach Eflin has declined his end of a $15MM mutual option. The move could...
Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff
The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
Astros beat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series. Houston clinched the championship with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies tonight in Game 6, fueled by a massive home run from Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning. With the Phillies leading 1-0 after the top of the sixth, starter Zack Wheeler (who had been cruising in the game) was pulled after allowing two baserunners, a decision that will lead to decades of second-guessing in Philadelphia. Reliever Jose Alvarado promptly allowed a 450-foot home run to Alvarez that put the Astros head for good.
The 2022-23 MLB offseason begins
The Astros are World Series champions, officially bringing the 2022 baseball season to a close. As the party continues in Houston, the rest of the baseball world has already gotten started on winter business, as (knock on wood) the league prepares for its first “regular” offseason in three years. The 2019-20 offseason was interrupted by the pandemic, with that uncertainty continuing to cloud MLB’s preparations heading into 2021. Last winter, the offseason was shut down by a 99-day lockout, until the league and the players’ union finally agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement.
Brad Ausmus declines to return as Athletics’ bench coach
Brad Ausmus has turned down an offer to return for a second season as the bench coach of the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. According to Heyman, the former big league catcher is looking to find a front office position instead. Ausmus only spent a year...
Angels GM Perry Minasian says team won't trade Shohei Ohtani this offseason
Angels general manager Perry Minasian informed reporters this evening that two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will open the 2023 season in Anaheim (via Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times). The Angels are not giving any consideration to trading Ohtani, according to Minasian. It’s a wholly unsurprising sentiment, as the Angels...
Red Sox declines option on James Paxton; Paxton yet to decide on player option
The Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26M team option on left-hander James Paxton, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters (including Alex Speier of the Boston Globe). The southpaw will now have to decide whether to trigger a $4M player option to return to Boston or if he wishes to test the open market.
Previewing the 2022-23 free-agent class: Right-handed relief
MLBTR has gone around the diamond with a position-by-position look at this winter’s free-agent class. With all the hitters and the starting pitchers now covered, it’s time for a look at the relievers. Just about every team will be looking to make an investment in improving its bullpen, and they will have a choice of all options, from veteran journeymen to a lights-out closer who could get a record-setting contract.
Diamondbacks decline Zach Davies’ mutual option
The Diamondbacks declined their end of a mutual option on Zach Davies’ services for the 2023 season. The right-hander will now receive a $250K buyout and (as per the MLB Players Association) officially becomes a free agent. Davies inked a one-year guarantee with the D-backs in March and posted...
Mets re-sign RHP Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102M contract
The Mets will be retaining their All-Star closer, Edwin Diaz. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Diaz has agreed to a five-year, $102M contract pending a physical. Passan adds that the deal comes with a full no-trade clause and has an option for a sixth year. It also includes an opt-out.
White Sox to pick up Tim Anderson’s club option
The White Sox intend to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5M club option for the 2023 season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. As recently discussed in Tim Dierkes’ Offseason Outlook, the decision to pick up Anderson’s club option was relatively easy, as the two-time All-Star has been a strong shortstop when healthy. However, Anderson has had a tough time staying on the field. Since 2019, the 29-year-old has dealt with a right ankle injury, two right groin injuries, two left hamstring injuries, and a sagittal band tear on his left middle finger. Furthermore, since 2019 Anderson has not appeared in over 123 games, being limited to 123 games in both 2019 and 2021, while only playing 79 games in 2022.
Jurickson Profar, Robert Suarez opt out of contracts, Padres decline Wil Myers’ club option
Outfielder Jurickson Profar and right-hander Robert Suarez exercised the opt-out clauses in their contracts with the Padres, according to the MLB Players Association (Twitter link). The two players have now officially become free agents. Both players will take $1M buyouts, with Profar opting for free agency over a $7.5M salary for 2023 and Suarez leaving a $5M salary for 2023 on the table. In addition, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports (via Twitter) that the Padres declined their $20M club option on Wil Myers’ services for the 2023 season, and Myers will also get a $1M buyout.
Orioles Outright Anthony Bemboom
Just a month after selecting Anthony Bemboom back to the Major League roster, the Orioles have once again outrighted the veteran backstop to Triple-A Norfolk, per MLB Transactions Log. Because he’s already been outrighted in his career, Bemboom had the right to elect free agency as soon as he cleared waivers. However, there is no indication that the catcher did so, and Roch Kubatko of MASN reports that Bemboom is expected to accept the assignment and compete for the backup job in spring training.
Red Sox decline Tommy Pham’s 2023 mutual option
The Red Sox won’t be exercising their end of Tommy Pham’s $12M mutual option for 2023, Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe reports. Pham gets a $1.5M buyout on the option and becomes a free agent. It was a tough season for Pham, who may have received more...
Rays promote Rodney Linares to bench coach
The Rays named third base coach Rodney Linares as the team’s new bench coach, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (Twitter link). Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times recently reported that Linares was expected to take over bench coach duties from Matt Quatraro, who was hired as the Royals’ new manager.
