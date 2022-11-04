Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
‘Put him in jail for resisting’: Florida deputies under investigation for arresting blind man carrying walking stick
Two deputies in Columbia County are under investigation after they arrested a blind man for carrying a walking stick they believed to be a gun.
News4Jax.com
Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Man wanted for murder apprehended
A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
Watch | Chad Absher winks, blows kisses at Ashlee Rucker's family after he's convicted of killing her
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chad Absher, arrested in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Ashlee Rucker on Halloween 2017, was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday in Duval County court. After his conviction was announced, the killer winked and blew kisses at Rucker's family. He was also charged with attempted...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in his car during attempted robbery at shopping plaza, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in a shopping plaza Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at N. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. they found a 40-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers said the man told them that...
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
First Coast News
The disappearance and murder of Linda Anderson | Unsolved
For decades, Nassau County detectives had no idea who the woman was. Found on the side of I-10 in 1987, one of her children offered up DNA. Her identity was learned.
News4Jax.com
Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
First Coast News
Convicted killer winks, blows kisses to victim's family
Chad Absher was convicted in Jacksonville murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker. After he was convicted, he blew kisses and winked at her family.
First Coast News
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
Beach goer Raphael Ambar was a witness to the ordeal. He captured a video of a person running onto the beach who was later taken down by police.
First Coast News
Woman tasered by Jacksonville Beach Police after allegedly vandalizing nearby bar, per witnesses
Multiple witnesses tell First Coast News that the woman spray-painted a swastika on a nearby bar and ran to the beach. This is not confirmed by police.
JSO investigates Myrtle Avenue shooting: Man found dead with gunshot wound
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning, JSO patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Myrtle Ave in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, an adult male was located behind a home with at least one fatal gunshot wound. Currently, JSO homicide and crime scene detectives...
Officer-involved shooting on Philips Highway: Suspect in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Saturday morning at 5:15 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted about an officer-involved shooting in the area of 2400 Philips Highway. JSO reported that at approximately 3:13 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the Scottish Inn Motel on Phillips Highway. JSO says that somebody had...
News4Jax.com
Loaded gun found in student’s backpack at Jacksonville elementary school, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A loaded gun was found Wednesday afternoon in a student’s backpack at Arlington Elementary School, according to Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton. In a message sent to students’ families and shared with News4JAX by Duval County Public Schools, Burton wrote that school staff...
News4Jax.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
Update: No arrests made in Clay County Sheriff's Office 'Halloween Operation'
Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies will be monitoring and performing address checks on known sexual predators on Oct. 31.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office ran a Halloween Operation for sexual offenders and predators, checking that all laws were being obeyed.
JSO: Woman found dead inside apartment after neighbors report hearing screams, loud noises
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police searched overnight alongside K9s for a suspect involved in a homicide on the Southside. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers are talking to witnesses who describe hearing screaming and banging inside an apartment where a woman was found dead. Police say reports came in around 9 p.m....
Comments / 4