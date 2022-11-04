ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Waycross Journal-Herald

Man wanted for murder apprehended

A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy