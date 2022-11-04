Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Frankenmuth tops Swan Valley, moves on in volleyball regional
Frankenmuth finished as an honorable mention pick in the Michigan High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 state rankings. The Eagles are living up to their ranking, standing alone as the only Saginaw-area volleyball team still playing after Tuesday’s regional semifinals.
Frankenmuth hitter claims MLive Saginaw Athlete of Week honor
Birch Run hosts Frankenmuth in district championship volleyball match — Audrey Geer isn’t the tallest player on the court. But she might be the most dangerous. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Seven Saginaw-area teams head to volleyball regionals
The Saginaw area celebrated seven district championship volleyball teams, with those seven aiming higher. Midland High, Frankenmuth, Swan Valley, Bullock Creek, Valley Lutheran, Ithaca and Saginaw Nouvel head to the regional tournaments, with an eye on advancing to the final week of the season.
Merrill hits the road for U.P. semifinal matchup
Merrill will travel five hours and more than 300 miles to play in a mud bowl against an undefeated team. The Vandals can’t wait.
Five knee surgeries later, Frankenmuth center Lexi Boyke signs with CMU
FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was a point, Lexi Boyke admits, where the future was a bit uncertain. Five surgeries will do that to a person, especially a high school junior with an NCAA Division 1 basketball opportunity waiting.
See Saginaw-area’s top football district performances, with vote for Player of Week
Five Saginaw-area football teams claimed district titles and have their eyes set on regional championship games. And all had players put together big-time performances in their big-time games.
Hubbard, Maurer, McClellan, Woodke victorious in 12-man race for Frankenmuth school board
FRANKENMUTH, MI—After a competitive field of a dozen candidates running for four positions on the Frankenmuth School District Board of Education, only one incumbent will be returning to their role. Of the twelve running, Trustee Colin Maurer and Treasurer Travis Dafoe were the only two incumbents on file registered...
Marijuana, roads and more: See how Bay County’s townships voted on local issues
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County voters voiced their opinions on a variety of matters, including issues that were on the ballot for their respective townships. Bay County’s townships had numerous different proposals on the ballot that deal with issues ranging from recreational marijuana to roads and public safety millages.
Even with ‘what ifs,’ Charles Rogers leads Saginaw Hall of Fame Class of 2022
SAGINAW, MI – All of Charles Rogers’ accomplishments, accolades and attributes were paraded and lauded Sunday at the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Banquet. But just about every plaudit seemed to have an asterisk or a question mark, with those closest to the former Saginaw...
Freeland’s Riverside Family Restaurant opening new bar and grill next door
FREELAND, MI — A new bar and grill offering craft beer, burgers and artisan pizza is coming soon to Freeland’s Midland Road corridor. Longtime Freeland staple Riverside Family Restaurant, 8295 Midland Road, is expanding with the addition of a new bar and grill to be located next door, just north of the existing restaurant.
Democrat Rivet defeats Glenn for newly created 35th Senate District seat
BAY CITY, MI - With a sizable lead and nearly all precincts reporting, the AP announced on Wednesday morning that Democrat Kristen Rivet defeated her Republican rival for the newly created 35th District Senate seat. Unofficial results showed Rivet with a nearly 8,000-vote lead over Republican Annette Glenn, with 99%...
Second attempt at Saginaw ISD special education millage successful
--- SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—In August, a millage looking to provide additional funding to schools within the Saginaw Intermediate School District failed by 1,200 votes. A breakdown of that race saw 38,746 Saginaw County voters split with 18,784 in favor; 19,962 opposed. Three months after that failure on the primary...
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
State Rep. Beson defeats Coonan, keeps 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Incumbent Timothy (Timmy) Beson will be keeping his position as the state representative for the 96th District. According to unofficial results, Republican Beson successfully defeated his challenger, Democrat and current Bay County Commissioner Kim Coonan at the polls during the Nov. 8 election. The AP called...
LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
Shiawassee County sheriff wins state House seat, AP reports
PERRY, MI — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole bested Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat in District 71, The Associated Press reported. The Associated Press called the race on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. As of 1 p.m., BeGole led his...
Voters approve funding Garfield Township Fire Department fire truck, equipment and more
GARFIELD TWP., MI - Voters in Garfield gave a resounding ‘yes’ to three proposals that were geared towards funding the local fire department. Garfield Township had multiple proposals on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The three proposals asked voters to consider whether or not to approve millages...
See who will serve on the Bay County Board of Commissioners in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay County Board of Commissioners will look a bit different in 2023 after the Nov. 8 2022 election shifted the board’s roster around. Some familiar faces will be rejoining the 2023 board while the board will also say farewell to others. The Bay County...
Former Tuscola County commissioner elected as state representative, AP reports
VASSAR, MI — Republican Matthew Bierlein defeated Democrat Paul Whitney in the race for the state House 97th District in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, The Associated Press reported. Bierlein earned nearly double the support of his opponent, according to unofficial results. Bierlein led 28,019 to 14,026 votes,...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy a statewide office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
