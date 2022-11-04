ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

Seven Saginaw-area teams head to volleyball regionals

The Saginaw area celebrated seven district championship volleyball teams, with those seven aiming higher. Midland High, Frankenmuth, Swan Valley, Bullock Creek, Valley Lutheran, Ithaca and Saginaw Nouvel head to the regional tournaments, with an eye on advancing to the final week of the season.
Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
State Rep. Beson defeats Coonan, keeps 96th House seat

BAY CITY, MI - Incumbent Timothy (Timmy) Beson will be keeping his position as the state representative for the 96th District. According to unofficial results, Republican Beson successfully defeated his challenger, Democrat and current Bay County Commissioner Kim Coonan at the polls during the Nov. 8 election. The AP called...
LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy a statewide office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
