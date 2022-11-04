ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘World Poker Tour’ game

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Maine Lottery’s “World Poker Tour” game were:

5C-5D-5H-7H-7S

(5C, 5D, 5H, 7H, 7S)

