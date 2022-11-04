ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Natural State Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Natural State Jackpot” game were:

04-21-28-35-37

(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

