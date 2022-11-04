Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bigger isn’t always better
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher levels of carbon dioxide cause plants to grow faster and bigger. But that isn’t always better. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a finding that what these plants make up for in size, they lose in nutrition. Plus, a man...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total eclipse of the moon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only a coincidence that on the eve of election day the world falls under a blood moon. In fact, it’s partly the world’s fault. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will explain everything you need to know about the total eclipse of the moon overnight -- all the parts that move into place, when to set your alarm, and whether you might wake up to the disappointment of cloud cover or the thrill of a clear view.
WBAY Green Bay
2022 Veterans Day offers
(WBAY) - Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. Let us know about special offers for veterans and active-duty service members in November at web@wbay.com. Offers are listed alphabetically by business or organization. This page will be updated through November 10. We are not listing events that are not meant for public attendance (such as school events or business appreciation luncheons).
WBAY Green Bay
Veterans embark on 60th Old Glory Honor Flight
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans from Wisconsin left Appleton International Airport Wednesday for the 60th Old Glory Honor Flight. The veterans are traveling to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials in their honor. The flight left the airport Wednesday morning and will return later this evening. The public is...
WBAY Green Bay
Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday. He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime. “Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue....
WBAY Green Bay
Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat will be among the most-watched races in the country Tuesday night. Both Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Turnout in our corner of the state...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire damages Green Bay apartment building, 8 displaced
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were responding to an alarm going off in an apartment complex on Green Bay’s west side Monday night when they began receiving phone calls of smoke coming from an apartment. The first firefighters on the scene just after 6:30 found smoke coming from...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
WBAY Green Bay
Strong voter turnout seen across the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of political ads and pitches from the candidates themselves, it’s finally time for the voters to be heard. The midterm elections always bring voters to the polls, but with close, major races in Wisconsin the turnout was expected to be high. Green...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Ron Johnson’s election headquarters
8:55 p.m. – First wave of results. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The first wave of votes are being counted and tallied as the crowd is beginning to fill the room at Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s election headquarters. Early votes are leaning toward Johnson’s challenger, Democrat Mandela Barnes,...
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
WBAY Green Bay
Police release photos of vehicle in shooting on Green Bay’s Chicago Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released photos of a vehicle connected to a shooting in Green Bay in September. The shooting happened Sept. 23, in the 1400 block of Chicago Street. Officers are looking for a red four-door sedan with black rims. The vehicle and passengers in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire, hail reported
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties Friday, Nov. 4. During that time, the NWS said quarter-sized hail would be possible along with strong winds. The NWS reported .75-inch hail in Mayville, while a viewer in Juneau also reported hail.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died in a crash in Manitowoc County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 20-years-old. His name was not released. At about 4:35 a.m., deputies and first responders were called to County Highway W at Milwaukee Street in...
WBAY Green Bay
U.S. Senate race spends 11th hour in Northeast Wisconsin
We sit down -- together -- with the leaders of the major political parties in Brown County to discuss Tuesday's election. Parents of burn victim are grateful for Pulaski's support. Updated: 2 hours ago. The parents of Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is able to recover at home because of...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Chairmen of the parties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday for the midterm election. Millions of dollars have been spent to sway opinions in this very important election cycle for the state of Wisconsin. Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin told us the polling suggests an 80-percent turnout.
Comments / 0