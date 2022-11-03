Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
News 12
Houses of worship on alert amid FBI warning of ‘credible’ threats to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI has issued a warning about “credible” threats against synagogues in New Jersey. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert,” the agency posted on Twitter.
‘This is what it means to be Jewish in America:’ N.J. rabbis respond to synagogue threats
The person behind threats against New Jersey synagogues has been identified and “no longer poses a danger to the community,” according to the FBI. The person, who hasn’t been named by federal law enforcement, told officials they “harbored anger towards Jewish people, according to the Associated Press.
Define Islamophobia so that in New Jersey violence against Muslims can be punished | Opinion
Earlier this month, a delegation of over 100 New Jersey Muslims and allies gathered at the State House in Trenton to meet with over 30 state legislators and push for six policy issues, most prominent among them the defining Islamophobia and establishing same-day voter registration bills. With Islamophobia steadily on...
MSNBC
Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.
It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
Newsweek roasted after publishing fact-check denying existence of Antifa groups
Newsweek fact-checked Sen. Ted Cruz after he brought up "Antifa riots" during an appearance on The View. Commentators across Twitter blasted the outlet for gaslighting.
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
Trump on Sunday wrote that US Jews "have to get their act together" on matters relating to Israel. Jewish organizations and key figures such as the ADL and AJC blasted Trump's remarks that same day. "Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews," the AJC...
FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
MSNBC
The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism
Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey amid growing antisemitism in US
The FBI released a news alert about the threat on Thursday afternoon and said it was under investigation.
Holocaust survivor on Ye, 'This imbecile ought to be ashamed of himself'
MIAMI - Lonny Wilk from the Anti-Defamation League said the reaction to Kanye West's recent string of antisemitic rants was seen immediately. "What we started to see was that extremists around the country had started to become emboldened by that," Wilk said. Kanye, known as Ye, is quoted as saying he could go "Death con 3 on Jewish people." And later saying, "I could say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what?"While Adidas did drop him, along with a host of other companies, the ADL said comments like this are dangerous. This, as Florida, is already seeing a spike in hate...
KESQ
President Biden takes group selfie on Iraq war veteran’s phone in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KFMB) — An Iraq war veteran was exultant when President Joseph R. Biden grabbed his cell phone from his hand at a political rally in Oceanside to snag a group selfie. “When POTUS was close to my section of the barricade, he noticed my Iraq war veteran...
Kyrie Irving was suspended for promoting an antisemitic film. Here are the origins of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and its extremist sects.
The Black Hebrew Israelite movement argues that white Jews 'stole' their birthright. Their beliefs have been echoed by celebrities like Kanye West.
AOL Corp
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough
Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
Miami Herald
Florida readies for a rare a red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis.
It’s Monday, Nov. 7 and tomorrow is Election Day. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical storm system may be forming offshore.
Republican's Book Where Anne Frank Muses About Jesus Deemed 'Antisemitic'
The novel written by a Texas GOP congressional candidate has been slammed as "immoral" by some scholars.
US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
Hong Kong court upholds veteran journalist's conviction
A Hong Kong journalist has lost the appeal against her conviction over making false statements in obtaining information for her investigation of a violent attack during the widespread protests in 2019
Comments / 0