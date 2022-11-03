ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

TheDailyBeast

White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway

Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MSNBC

Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.

It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism

Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.
CBS Miami

Holocaust survivor on Ye, 'This imbecile ought to be ashamed of himself'

MIAMI - Lonny Wilk from the Anti-Defamation League said the reaction to Kanye West's recent string of antisemitic rants was seen immediately. "What we started to see was that extremists around the country had started to become emboldened by that," Wilk said. Kanye, known as Ye, is quoted as saying he could go "Death con 3 on Jewish people."  And later saying, "I could say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what?"While Adidas did drop him, along with a host of other companies, the ADL said comments like this are dangerous. This, as Florida, is already seeing a spike in hate...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough

Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds

The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda. 
GEORGIA STATE

