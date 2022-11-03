Read full article on original website
Related
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
State Flour Pizza
Sure, this pizza spot in Berkeley’s Elmwood might not look like much, but their Neapolitan-ish pies are on another level. What sets State Flour Pizza's apart is the slightly tangy, slightly sweet tomato sauce and flavorful crust with a wonderful chewy texture—get the burrata pie to let those elements really shine. Their ever-evolving menu (they opened September 2022) also features the more hefty Cassanova topped with what feels like every kind of meat imaginable, and, because “California-inspired” is the trend of the decade, a white pie with bacon, arugula, squash, and cherry tomatoes. There are a few basic salads on the menu, too, but you can skip to save room for more perfect pizza, and beer or wine-by-the-glass.
Emmy Squared
Brooklyn-based pizzeria Emmy Squared has stepped into the kitchen at Santa Monica Brew Works, serving their signature sheet pan pizzas as well as a damn good burger from the brewery's kitchen space. It's certainly not the only place in LA where you can combine pepperoni cups and fresh-hopped IPAs, but these tasty Detroit-style pies make this taproom on Colorado Ave. a whole lot more fun than most other breweries in town right now.
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Serenidad
Serenidad is a Latin-inspired eatery that brings a jolt of new culinary life to the limited dining scene in Cascade Heights thanks to rising star chef and owner Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade). With a snazzy bar, furry lights, and buckled-pillow booths, Serenidad is as fun and eclectic as VanTrece’s other food fusions. We like inventive dishes such as the Lomo Saltado, a flavorful take on steak frites, consisting of stir-fried ribeye and a bed of fries smothered under sauteed vegetable and drinks like Mama Coco (rum, Mexican corn liqueur, agave, and vanilla bitters).
Amici Brentwood
Amici Brentwood is part of a family of restaurants, including great trattorias like Angelini Osteria. But, like in many families, some children are naturally more "gifted" than others (not that your parents would ever admit it). In this case, Amici is not the shining sibling because it serves bland food. Sure, it has a beautiful brick-walled dining room, pleasant outdoor seating, and an entire parking lot to pull into, but it also feels like a wedding reception with a slashed catering budget: blah food in a lovely setting. The pastas are your best option: we weren’t offended by the spaghetti chitarra, which has enough bottarga to compensate for the lack of flavor in everything else.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Nido
On the eighth floor of the fancy new hotel The Loren on Riverside Drive in South Austin is the rooftop restaurant Nido with incredible views of Town Lake. The chef has worked at places like Noma, Per Se, and the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, and the menu skews New American/European, with dishes like octopus carpaccio, ricotta gnudi, beef short rib with bordelaise, and a half chicken “a la brique.”
Lokma
Some restaurants are pretty much made for perfectly cute, chill dates. Lokma is one of them. The California-inspired Turkish spot—and older sibling of fine dining restaurant Taksim—is as charming as they come. Located in the Outer Richmond, it feels like a homey den with brick walls and window sills that are filled with a hodgepodge of found glass, bird feeders, and plants in mismatched pots. Grab a seat by the window overlooking this unhurried part of the town and drink some wine while you wait for your notoriously late dining companion to arrive.
Big Star Mariscos
If you’re familiar with Big Star, then you pretty much know what to expect from Big Star Mariscos in West Town: wooden booths, a large patio, and a menu full of margaritas and tacos. But as the name suggests, this iteration of Big Star is more seafood-focused, with a selection of ceviche, aguachile, and coctels. The food is about on par with the original (very average) but the servers are nice and it’s a pleasant, bright space to grab some cocktails and share some lime-marinated corvina. But if you’re on a mariscos mission, we suggest hitting up one of the other mariscos restaurants in the neighborhood, like Alegrias Seafood.
Prince Tea House
There aren’t many places in the city where you can live out your Alice in Wonderland tea party fantasies. But at Chinatown’s Prince Tea House, with its velvety pastries, metallic finger sandwich towers, buttery waffles, and china so fancy that it looks like it came from the set of The Crown, that’s exactly what you can do. Open daily at noon, they have everything from smoked salmon salad and scones to egg salad sandwiches–the $55 tea for two includes all of them, plus unlimited tea. Bring a group of friends here, pair your purple yam crêpe cake (our favorite) with teas ranging from oolong or passion fruit to lavender green milk, and dive into a spread that looks more impressive than anything that existed in Alice’s imagination.
Musette Wine Bar
We’d go to Musette just to read their menu, which is like a wine encyclopedia, newsletter, and activity book for adults. You can read your horoscope, tackle a wine-centric crossword puzzle, and read descriptive tasting notes that seem like they could have only been written by a wine shop owner. (This wine bar in Central Harlem is from the owners of Pompette right next door.) The charming rustic corner space is a cross between a European bistro and a farmhouse, with warm lighting and fresh flowers on every table. Start with one of their flights, which change weekly, and pair it with a charcuterie board and some wings made with herbs de Provence. When you want to show someone that you don’t suck at picking date spots, bring them here.
Sweet Laurel Bakery
This bright pink Pacific Palisades bakery sells grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, keto, and paleo cakes and pastries (yes, they're all of those things). Espresso drinks and herbal teas are also available with your baked goods if you want to take a moment to enjoy your sweet treat in peace. Sign...
Pompette
Pompette is an all-day cafe in Bucktown, and it’s one of those cute little restaurants that’ll make you say “what a cute little restaurant” when you sit down. The narrow space is sparsely decorated with a couple of plants and hanging globe lights. The menu is mainly small plates from a team of chefs who worked at tasting menu spots like Alinea, Elske, and Moody Tongue. They have tasty things like crab croquettes sitting on saffron aioli, grilled shrimp with butternut squash, and spaghetti in a mushroom cream sauce. Plus, it’s open for breakfast and brunch. It’s the kind of useful place you go to catch up with friends, and remark to each other afterward “what a cute little restaurant, let's do this again.”
5 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In November
It’s officially November, which means the 12-foot skeletons are going back into the basement and the end of daylight saving time will soon ruin our lives. It also means we’re back with another edition of our guide to the month’s pop-ups, new openings, and events. Keep checking back—we update this weekly.
Wat Thai Food Court
If you love Thai food, you'll enjoy a weekend trip to Wat Thai. This 50-year-old Buddhist temple in Sun Valley has been hosting its very own street food market for decades. Every Saturday and Sunday, about fifteen different vendors pop-up outside the stunning building and serve some of the best food we’ve ever eaten out of styrofoam containers.
Grou Coffee + Cowork
Grou is a coffee shop/coworking space hybrid near Merrick Park. They serve espresso and drip coffee from the nearby Per’La and provide an assortment of tarts, pastries, and desserts sourced from local restaurants and bakeries. Grou also has an adjacent coworking space with eight private offices, but it’s only accessible for $30 an hour and it’s far from luxurious. Unless you’re desperate, work from the cafe and outdoor tables, which are comfortable enough and cost $0 an hour. Just make sure your laptop is fully charged because there aren’t many outlets to choose from.
Tony's Barbecue of Alhambra
Located inside a 99 Ranch Market, Tony’s BBQ is an order-at-the-counter Filipino stall and one of our favorite quick lunch spots in Alhambra—it’s also a convenient snack spot if you’ve committed the cardinal sin of showing up to the grocery store hungry. Despite being a small operation, the menu is quite large, with dozens of different barbecued meat, rice bowls, and combination platters. We love the pork and chicken skewers, which arrive perfectly cooked in sweet marinade and come with java rice, pickled papaya, and soup. And don’t leave without a box of their bibingkinitan, miniature baked rice cakes wrapped in sweet banana leaves and filled with everything from ube to macapuno.
Where To Have Thanksgiving Dinner In SF
Believe it or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is right around the corner. And with it, comes a basket of fresh problems and holiday-related anxieties (Should I attempt to roast a turkey this year? How can I field questions about my relationship status? How the f*ck do you make a pie crust?) But guess what? Figuring out how to cook a full-on feast doesn’t have to be one of them. Here’s a list of San Francisco restaurants offering Thanksgiving specials.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0