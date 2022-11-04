Read full article on original website
Thanks to charter change, Mayor Cantrell will need City Council approval for new appointments
NEW ORLEANS — There was only one proposition on the ballot in New Orleans in the 2022 midterms. The proposition would have required City Council to approve appointments for major posts. It has passed overwhelmingly with 62% of the vote. The amendment's support may be indicative of a lack...
WDSU
New Orleans residents elect new state senator
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
WDSU
Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes
BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
NOLA.com
Here's who voters picked to serve on Jefferson Parish's nine-member school board
Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Campaigning on issues ranging from teacher shortages to school safety, more than a dozen candidates were on the ballot. Incumbents Clay Moise and Chad Nugent and newcomers Steven Guitterrez and Kris Fairbairn Fortunato were...
The real threats to New Orleans come from Louisiana conservatives
The effort to recall Mayor Latoya Cantrell is a distraction from the true political threats New Orleanians face. The real threats come from Louisiana conservatives who have drummed up disproportionate outrage over Mayor Cantrell’s travel and the optics of other issues. Conservative propaganda is a game of blaming the...
‘Get what you’re paying for,’ NOLA’s new sanitation contractor promises to keep up pickups
Waste Pro and IV Waste are taking over trash collection in areas that were once covered by Metro Services. Homeowners have been waiting for this day.
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
NOLA.com
Voters decide two races for New Orleans Municipal Court judge
New Orleans voters re-elected a sitting Municipal and Traffic Court judge and picked a new one in the Tuesday election. Judge Mark Shea fended off a challenge from former assistant city attorney Derek Russ for the Division D spot on the court, which he has held since 2009. Shea took 56% percent of the vote.
NOLA.com
IRS seeks to compel developer Joe Jaeger to produce records on property sale to Drew Brees firm
The Internal Revenue Service has asked the federal court in New Orleans to compel developer Joe Jaeger's foundation to produce documents relating to its sale of a historic property on South Rampart Street three years ago to a firm in which former Saints great Drew Brees is a partner. In...
IV Waste, Waste Pro rolled through neighborhoods on Monday despite areas still under Metro contract
NEW ORLEANS — Two garbage collectors, IV Waste and Waste Pro rolled through several neighborhoods collecting garbage in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and the 9th Ward, despite the contract for garbage pickup in those areas still belonging to Metro Service Group. “Starting Monday morning, you’re going to see...
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
Cantrell recall leaders continue effort, make retaliation claims
Recall effort vice chair Eileen Carter, says the NoLaToya recall group will give its next update about the number of signatures they have next week.
3 Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb; families seek answers
After three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico last month, their families are hoping for answers.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
NOLA.com
Lakeview Regional acquisition pending approval from state Attorney General's Office
Lakeview Regional Medical Center patients and employees can expect a “seamless transition” under LCMC Health’s recently announced plan to acquire the Covington-area hospital as part of a $150 million, multihospital deal. Greg Feirn, LCMC’s chief executive officer, said the proposed sale will create a partnership that will...
Louisiana Secretary of State responds following bomb threat at polling location
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin released a statement after a Kenner, LA polling location was moved following a bomb threat.
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
fox8live.com
Roller Derby practice derailed by young armed robbers at Crescent Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head coach of a New Orleans roller derby team jumped into action when the mother of one of her players was robbed at gunpoint. “I had never ripped off my skates so fast in my life,” says Crystal Hayes, head coach of the Crescent City Crushers.
The Lens
