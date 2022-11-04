ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

New Orleans residents elect new state senator

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes

BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
Voters decide two races for New Orleans Municipal Court judge

New Orleans voters re-elected a sitting Municipal and Traffic Court judge and picked a new one in the Tuesday election. Judge Mark Shea fended off a challenge from former assistant city attorney Derek Russ for the Division D spot on the court, which he has held since 2009. Shea took 56% percent of the vote.
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

