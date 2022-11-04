ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Little Village residents call on Chicago police to solve more murders

CHICAGO - People living in the Little Village neighborhood are calling out the Chicago Police Department, saying too many crimes are going unsolved. At a news conference Wednesday, community members said the murders of their loved ones are still unsolved after more than 10 years. They also called for reform...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with unlawful use of a weapon in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - A man from Chicago's North Side was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after an incident in Evanston last week. Evanston police say Taron Burton, 25, was arrested on Nov. 4 after a woman reported having a physical fight with a man about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI

CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - Two teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police say two 17-year-old boys were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The teen was struck in the left leg...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 teen boys shot in alley in Austin

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Police say the male victims were in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue, speaking to known offenders near a blue colored vehicle, when the offenders pulled out a hand gun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Interim principal appointed at Jones College Prep amid uproar over Halloween costume

CHICAGO - Students at a South Loop high school staged a walkout Monday over a controversial video of another student parading in a military uniform. Hundreds of kids at the South Loop selective-enrollment school participated in the demonstration, wearing black shirts to show solidarity and leaving their classes for a "sit-in" in the school’s lobby.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rash of Hyundais stolen with USB trick on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to Hyundai owners after a recent rash of stolen cars from neighborhoods on the Northwest Side. Thieves break into the windows of Hyundai vehicles and peel back the steering column, using USB cables to start the car and drive off, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy