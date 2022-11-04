Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Little Village residents call on Chicago police to solve more murders
CHICAGO - People living in the Little Village neighborhood are calling out the Chicago Police Department, saying too many crimes are going unsolved. At a news conference Wednesday, community members said the murders of their loved ones are still unsolved after more than 10 years. They also called for reform...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with unlawful use of a weapon in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - A man from Chicago's North Side was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after an incident in Evanston last week. Evanston police say Taron Burton, 25, was arrested on Nov. 4 after a woman reported having a physical fight with a man about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker
Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
fox32chicago.com
Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI
CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
fox32chicago.com
'I'm going to burn you': Man who set security station at FBI Chicago facility on fire made previous threats
CHICAGO - A man accused of setting a security station on fire at the FBI Chicago Field Office on the Near West Side Friday allegedly made threats against law enforcement at the same location last month. At about 10:48 a.m. on Oct. 7, James Lofton allegedly approached the security station...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 14 years for using loaded gun to protect illegal drugs, cash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who used a loaded gun to protect his heroin, fentanyl and approximately $3,100 in cash has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office says London Grover, 32, pointed a firearm at someone attempting to steal his heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 23, 2019.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to prison after illegally possessing firearms, punching cop in head multiple times
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after fleeing from police while in possession of two firearms and then punching an officer repeatedly in the head. Jonathan Knox, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that engaged in a traffic stop with Chicago police...
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - Two teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police say two 17-year-old boys were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The teen was struck in the left leg...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 teen boys shot in alley in Austin
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Police say the male victims were in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue, speaking to known offenders near a blue colored vehicle, when the offenders pulled out a hand gun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County postal carrier stole 117 checks worth $40K, left bins of undelivered mail in woods: prosecutors
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond has been set for a DuPage County postal carrier who allegedly stole 117 checks intended for others on his mail route. Keevon Dockery, 22, has been charged with five counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst...
fox32chicago.com
River North bar shuttered days after deadly mass shooting over the weekend
CHICAGO - A nightclub in River North was shuttered by the city on Tuesday after a fight outside escalated into a shootout over the weekend, leaving a man dead and three other people wounded. An order issued by Chicago Police Supt. David Brown closed down Hush Chicago at 311 W....
fox32chicago.com
Interim principal appointed at Jones College Prep amid uproar over Halloween costume
CHICAGO - Students at a South Loop high school staged a walkout Monday over a controversial video of another student parading in a military uniform. Hundreds of kids at the South Loop selective-enrollment school participated in the demonstration, wearing black shirts to show solidarity and leaving their classes for a "sit-in" in the school’s lobby.
fox32chicago.com
Rash of Hyundais stolen with USB trick on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to Hyundai owners after a recent rash of stolen cars from neighborhoods on the Northwest Side. Thieves break into the windows of Hyundai vehicles and peel back the steering column, using USB cables to start the car and drive off, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Black McDonald's Operators Association donates 2,000 turkeys to Chicago area families
CHICAGO - The Black McDonald's Operators Association is working hard to make sure families have a Thanksgiving turkey this year. Families in the South Austin community came out to the McDonald's on West Madison Street on Wednesday morning to secure their free turkey and other holiday foods. The BOMA has...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. The man...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
fox32chicago.com
Woman sprays another woman with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare facility
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A woman sprayed another woman with pepper spray during an argument at a Beach Park daycare facility Monday. According to Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, two women were in the lobby of a daycare facility on Sheridan Road when they got into an argument. One...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area man sentenced to 7 years for laundering drug money for Mexican drug traffickers
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Tuesday after he was convicted of laundering illegal narcotics proceeds on behalf of drug traffickers in Mexico. Huazhi Han, 43, of North Riverside, schemed with a person in Mexico in the fall of 2017 to facilitate...
