Councilmember: Metro wasted money on third-party assessment of Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council continues to question the $2.1 billion plan for a new Tennessee Titans stadium. Councilmembers requested a third-party assessment detailing what it would cost to renovate Nissan Stadium. They received a report back and met with the contractor this week, but some councilmembers believe it was a waste of money because they’re not getting the answers they were looking for.
New precincts lead to confusion at the polls for Nashville voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Vote Here" signs lined the entrance to Bordeaux library Tuesday. Nashville resident James Vaughns showed up on Election Day to do just that. “I’ve been voting here for years, and I get here, go through the line, and then they tell me I have to vote at the YMCA, it’s the first time that ever happened,” Vaughns said.
One person life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot and life-flighted to Nashville after a Clarksville shooting on Monday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported that they received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting that occurred in the area of Wild Fern Lane. One victim was...
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
One dead after semi truck crashes in Smith County

Smith County, Tenn (WZTV) — One person is dead after an accident in Smith County late Tuesday night. The Smith County Rescue Squad says that they responded to an accident that happened just after 10:10 Tuesday night on I-40 West in Smith County. SCRS was joined by New Middleton Fire, Smith EMS & Law Enforcement during their response.
Watchdog finds 550,000 unused paid time off days in Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBooks.com examined Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) sick time policy, finding 550,000 paid time off days have still gone unused by employees. OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrezejewski says they found 450,000 banked sick days in the school district with another 102,000 unused or banked vacation days....
Looking for work? Davidson County Sheriff hiring correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is currently hiring for correctional officer positions. The office is now accepting correctional officer trainee applications which pays $52,574 after training and a 6-month probationary period. To start, new hires will receive a $43,646 salary which jumps to $47,597 after completion of the...
Man found dead after suspected hit-and-run in Madison area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An apparent hit-and-run victim is found dead this morning. The body of 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez is discovered Sunday morning after police suspect a car hit him on East Due West Avenue, according to Metro Nashville police. Family report last seeing him in the roadway. The suspect vehicle...
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
Inmate found dead in Rutherford County jail

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — An inmate died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, officials report. Rutherford County Sherriff's Office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine count. The victim, 20-year-old Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia of Nashville, was housed in his cell alone.
