FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Councilmember: Metro wasted money on third-party assessment of Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council continues to question the $2.1 billion plan for a new Tennessee Titans stadium. Councilmembers requested a third-party assessment detailing what it would cost to renovate Nissan Stadium. They received a report back and met with the contractor this week, but some councilmembers believe it was a waste of money because they’re not getting the answers they were looking for.
New precincts lead to confusion at the polls for Nashville voters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Vote Here" signs lined the entrance to Bordeaux library Tuesday. Nashville resident James Vaughns showed up on Election Day to do just that. “I’ve been voting here for years, and I get here, go through the line, and then they tell me I have to vote at the YMCA, it’s the first time that ever happened,” Vaughns said.
One person life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot and life-flighted to Nashville after a Clarksville shooting on Monday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported that they received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting that occurred in the area of Wild Fern Lane. One victim was...
Metro employees still don't contribute to retirement plan, costing taxpayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville contributed more than $86 million to pensions in 2021, using your tax dollars. Compare that to Memphis, a city that contributed $61 million last year. Why is that? Nashville city employees don't have to contribute to their retirement. Rae Keohane owns a condo in...
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
One dead after semi truck crashes in Smith County
Smith County, Tenn (WZTV) — One person is dead after an accident in Smith County late Tuesday night. The Smith County Rescue Squad says that they responded to an accident that happened just after 10:10 Tuesday night on I-40 West in Smith County. SCRS was joined by New Middleton Fire, Smith EMS & Law Enforcement during their response.
Watchdog finds 550,000 unused paid time off days in Metro Nashville Public Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBooks.com examined Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) sick time policy, finding 550,000 paid time off days have still gone unused by employees. OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrezejewski says they found 450,000 banked sick days in the school district with another 102,000 unused or banked vacation days....
Looking for work? Davidson County Sheriff hiring correctional officers
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is currently hiring for correctional officer positions. The office is now accepting correctional officer trainee applications which pays $52,574 after training and a 6-month probationary period. To start, new hires will receive a $43,646 salary which jumps to $47,597 after completion of the...
Son claims self defense in fatal shooting of mother's boyfriend at Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a 20-year-old who killed his mother's boyfriend may have done so in self defense. Police say Zion Lacy lives in the Sycamore Road home where the fatal shooting took place on Tuesday morning. According to police, Lacy and his mother's boyfriend, 49-year-old...
FOX 17 News investigates: Brookmeade Park homeless camp costing taxpayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A FOX 17 News investigation is leading our team to find out how much it’s costing taxpayers to maintain Brookmeade Park, one of Nashville’s largest homeless encampments. For the past two years, FOX 17 News has gone inside Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment, showing...
Nashville financial advisor shares tips to help your budget amid latest interest rate hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A new interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve could impact your family’s wallet. The new borrowing rate is now 3.75-4 percent, the highest level since 2008 and the sixth rate hike this year. This comes as more Nashvillians struggle to make ends meet. Metro Action...
Man charged with attempted murder of his girlfriend in their Nashville apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his girlfriend inside their Nashville apartment Tuesday morning. Metro Police reports that 44-year-old Kerry Baker and the victim fought on and off Monday night before several gunshots were heard by witnesses around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Davidson County Election Commission administrator responds to early voting error
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The state’s recent redistricting of Davidson County led to confusion at the polls, with more than 430 voters who may have cast the wrong ballot. It's led to the Davidson County Election Commission rushing to make last-minute changes ahead of polls opening. Here’s how...
MNPS staff work to get students to class amid chronic absences at local elementary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Administrators at a Metro Elementary School are working to keep students in class. More than 30 percent are chronically absent. School started about 13 weeks ago, but already more than 100 students at Schwab Elementary have missed class for a week or more. This is sparking concerns from school staff.
Metro Police investigating self-defense claim in deadly Sycamore Road shooting
UPDATE: Metro Police are investigating a self-defense claim after a 49-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday morning. Police say Zion Lacy, 20, is accused of shooting Dontrell Booker inside a home on Sycamore Road. "[Lacy] lives in the home with his mother," police said in a press release. "Booker,...
Metro Police search for woman allegedly targeting men, pretending to be rideshare driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are working to identify a woman who is allegedly targeting men by pretending to be a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville. The woman is reportedly scheming to steal male victim’s wallets, and then uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, Metro Police report.
Man found dead after suspected hit-and-run in Madison area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An apparent hit-and-run victim is found dead this morning. The body of 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez is discovered Sunday morning after police suspect a car hit him on East Due West Avenue, according to Metro Nashville police. Family report last seeing him in the roadway. The suspect vehicle...
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
Thompson's Station man arrested for drunk driving in Franklin Chick-fil-A parking lot
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Thompson's Station man was arrested for driving under the influence in a Chick-fil-A parking lot. The City of Franklin reported that 32-year-old Paul Pratt faces multiple charges after hitting a parked car and several curbs in a busy Berry Farms Chick-fil-A parking lot Friday afternoon.
Inmate found dead in Rutherford County jail
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — An inmate died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, officials report. Rutherford County Sherriff's Office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine count. The victim, 20-year-old Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia of Nashville, was housed in his cell alone.
