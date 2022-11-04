Read full article on original website
Californians reject tax on the rich to fund electric vehicles and fight wildfires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TND) — Californians rejected a tax on the state's wealthiest individuals that would have helped put more electric vehicles on the road and fight wildfires in the state. Proposition 30, also known as the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act, asked California voters to raise the income...
Good sleep can increase a woman's work ambition, WSU study says
SEATTLE — If you're a woman who usually feels unmotivated at work, a new study from Washington State University (WSU) revealed that a good night's sleep may be able to change that. “It's all about how you're feeling as a function of the sleep that you had,” said Dr....
King County voters flock to voting centers on Election Day
KING COUNTY, Wash. — There were some minor hiccups at a couple ballot drop boxes Tuesday in King County, but so far so good for Election Day security concerns, especially with local and federal officials keeping their guard up for any reports of voter intimidation or fraud. Some voting...
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Lynnwood man pleads guilty to calling businesses in 4 states threatening Black customers
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Monday to making interstate threats to multiple businesses and a hate crime: interference with a Federally Protected Activity. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 37-year-old Joey George admitted in his plea agreement that he made...
Early childhood learning faces critical shortage
MILL CREEK, Wash. — It's no secret that childcare of any kind is expensive. Add early learning to that care and the price goes up, but this is what more and more research is now showing kids really need, before they enter kindergarten. “There’s a sharp correlation between investments...
Study underway for new drug aimed to prevent Alzheimer's disease
SEATTLE, Wash. — We could be on the cusp of a landmark development in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Researchers are investigating a drug that might protect people who are at risk. If it works, it may prevent Alzheimer's from ever taking hold. Spencer Beard enrolled in the drug...
Washington state general election complete results
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Voters keep balance of power in Washington's legislature top of mind at the ballot box
KENT, Wash. — Every election cycle, the balance of power is discussed and whether or not it will shift. Right now, Democrats have the trifecta in the state of Washington, controlling the governor’s office and both houses in the legislature. This midterm election year, every seat in the...
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
Washington's North Cascades Highway closed for remainder of season
NEWHALEM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, after crews assessed and determined conditions were unfit for travel. WSDOT made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the...
Average gas price in Seattle drops below $5 a gallon, per GasBuddy
SEATTLE — Gas prices in Seattle dropped 10.3 cents since last week, bringing the city's average to under $5 a gallon. The decline brought the Emerald City's average to $4.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in Seattle. Nationally, gas prices increased 6.2 cents per gallon to $3.78.
Democrat Hobbs takes early lead in Washington's secretary of state race
WASHINGTON — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state's office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs took a narrow early lead against nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor...
No school resource officers at Ingraham High School when student was shot
SEATTLE — The shooting death of a north Seattle student is reigniting conversations about whether students and their families would feel safer if Seattle Public Schools (SPS) brought school resource officers (SRO) back to campuses. At a press conference Tuesday, hours after the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School,...
Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
Heavy rain causes flooding on I-5 in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Heavy rain falling in the Puget Sound region is causing major traffic delays Monday evening. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted that traffic is still getting through on northbound I-5 just north of Mercer St., but there is major congestion due to water on the roadway.
2 injured in Central District shooting, Seattle police say
SEATTLE — Two people were shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday night in the Central District, according to Seattle police. The Seattle Police Department said the incident occurred at 8:56 p.m. near the intersection of East Alder Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A witness told officers four people were shooting at each other in the street, police said.
Vigil held at Seattle's Ingraham High for student who was shot to death
There will be no school Wednesday or Thursday at Ingraham High School as the investigation continues into what led to one person opening fire on a student at the north Seattle school. It is still unclear if the shooter was a student and if they knew the victim. A vigil...
Seattle Make-A-Wish sends 5-year-old to Disney World after intense cancer battle
SEATTLE (KOMO) — It's not every day you get to see a wish come true. For passengers aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 16 to Orlando on Tuesday morning, that's exactly what they saw — magic. 5-year-old Maeve McNelis was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was 18 months old. Since...
Eric's Heroes: Poulsbo Bill beams with pride for the city he helped build
Everything about him is evidence of a restless, ambitious and creative soul. His home has been transformed, part of it at least, to resemble a lighthouse. There is a beautifully crafted treehouse resting on not one, but two trees. There is a giant built-in pizza oven on his patio. His...
