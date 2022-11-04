ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KOMO News

Good sleep can increase a woman's work ambition, WSU study says

SEATTLE — If you're a woman who usually feels unmotivated at work, a new study from Washington State University (WSU) revealed that a good night's sleep may be able to change that. “It's all about how you're feeling as a function of the sleep that you had,” said Dr....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County voters flock to voting centers on Election Day

KING COUNTY, Wash. — There were some minor hiccups at a couple ballot drop boxes Tuesday in King County, but so far so good for Election Day security concerns, especially with local and federal officials keeping their guard up for any reports of voter intimidation or fraud. Some voting...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Early childhood learning faces critical shortage

MILL CREEK, Wash. — It's no secret that childcare of any kind is expensive. Add early learning to that care and the price goes up, but this is what more and more research is now showing kids really need, before they enter kindergarten. “There’s a sharp correlation between investments...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Study underway for new drug aimed to prevent Alzheimer's disease

SEATTLE, Wash. — We could be on the cusp of a landmark development in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Researchers are investigating a drug that might protect people who are at risk. If it works, it may prevent Alzheimer's from ever taking hold. Spencer Beard enrolled in the drug...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington's North Cascades Highway closed for remainder of season

NEWHALEM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, after crews assessed and determined conditions were unfit for travel. WSDOT made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Average gas price in Seattle drops below $5 a gallon, per GasBuddy

SEATTLE — Gas prices in Seattle dropped 10.3 cents since last week, bringing the city's average to under $5 a gallon. The decline brought the Emerald City's average to $4.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in Seattle. Nationally, gas prices increased 6.2 cents per gallon to $3.78.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

No school resource officers at Ingraham High School when student was shot

SEATTLE — The shooting death of a north Seattle student is reigniting conversations about whether students and their families would feel safer if Seattle Public Schools (SPS) brought school resource officers (SRO) back to campuses. At a press conference Tuesday, hours after the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Heavy rain causes flooding on I-5 in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Heavy rain falling in the Puget Sound region is causing major traffic delays Monday evening. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted that traffic is still getting through on northbound I-5 just north of Mercer St., but there is major congestion due to water on the roadway.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 injured in Central District shooting, Seattle police say

SEATTLE — Two people were shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday night in the Central District, according to Seattle police. The Seattle Police Department said the incident occurred at 8:56 p.m. near the intersection of East Alder Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A witness told officers four people were shooting at each other in the street, police said.
SEATTLE, WA

