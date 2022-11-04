Washtenaw County man accused of recording people in restrooms now facing federal charges of child sexual exploitation

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – A Washtenaw County man who was arrested this summer for allegedly filming people inside public restrooms is now facing federal charges.

Kevin Stange of Ypsilanti remains in federal custody after being arrested last week on multiple charges, including the sexual exploitation of children.

Stange, 38, was originally arrested by the Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in July on charges of using a computer to commit a crime and child sexually abusive activity.

MSP officials said at the time Stange was accused of filming people inside public restrooms, but did not release any details of when or where that allegedly happened.

Stange was released on a personal recognizance bond shortly after his arrest, but as authorities dug deeper into the case, they discovered the scope of the investigation goes beyond Michigan and Homeland Security investigators were called to assist with obtaining federal charges.

Authorities obtained a federal indictment on Oct. 25 and Stange was arrested at his home two days later. He was arraigned last Thursday and ordered to remain in federal custody until trial.

The federal charges he’s now facing include two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Officials have still not released details about Stange’s alleged crimes or what other states the case extended to.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.michiganicac.com . If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline .