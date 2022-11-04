Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 09)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 11:10 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, an ex-boyfriend had used her identifying information to obtain an insurance policy. The incident is under investigation. Cody Lane Neely. Paris Police located Cody Lane Neely, 20, of Paris, in the 1900-block of Cleveland Monday at 11:24...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Teen Flown To Trauma Center After Shooting
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave., and when they arrived could hear women screaming from inside a residence. Officers found a 15-year-old boy that had a gunshot wound to his chest. The investigation led officers to believe that the shots were fired outside the home and penetrated through a window. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center and flew him to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.
KXII.com
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with crowbar
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly calling police on himself to tell officers he was on his way to assault someone with a crowbar. 43-year-old Anderson Jennings Harris was arrested on Monday after officers went to a home in the 300 block of NW 12th St, and found that he had confronted a 37-year-old woman about a possible theft at his home and allegedly lightly struck her in the arm with a crowbar, Paris Police said.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Teen Arrested On Weapons Charge
Hopkins County Deputies received a tip that a local teenager was selling guns on social media, advertising them as “ school supplies.” Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and the location of the guns. The 15-year-old boy, a student at SSISD, was taken into custody at 1:35 Tuesday morning.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 07)
There was a vehicle burglary in the 700-block of Church St. in Paris last Friday morning at 6:54. Someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a handgun. The victim also reported that they had stolen their RING doorbell from the garage. They later found it in the backyard of a neighboring house. The incident is under investigation.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance in Como involving a man, his common-law-wife, and his adult daughter. The man had reportedly threatened to beat his spouse and have another woman come and beat her. The 37-year-old man was charged with Assault by Threat, a misdemeanor. Hopkins County Deputies...
1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting other man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man while they were hunting in East Texas, according to Shawn Hervey, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Captain. Game Wardens said they were called on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. due to a “hunting accident” at Black Point […]
Saltillo Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Law Enforcement
Two people were arrested over the weekend for making threats toward others in two separate incidents. A Saltillo woman was accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement early Sunday morning, while a Como man allegedly threatened to beat his wife Sunday afternoon. FM 69 Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff‘s deputies were...
KXII.com
Denison Live releases video explaining Main Street parking
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -One step of the Designing Downtown Denison project is coming to a close, as the 200 block of Main Street is looking to reopen to drivers. Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow said, “it should open around Thanksgiving, we just wanted to get that open during the holidays for them, if we could.”
OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
28 Grams Suspect Marijuana Extract Found During I-30 Traffic Stop
Yantis Woman Allegedly Approached Officers While Intoxicated, In Possession of Methamphetamine. Two women were arrested over the weekend on controlled substance charges. Officers reported finding more than 28 grams of suspected marijuana extract during and I-30 traffic stop Sunday night. A 35-year-old Yantis woman was caught with a bag of methamphetamine in her purse, according to sheriff’s reports.
easttexasradio.com
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
KXII.com
Demolition of the Johns Manville Plant continues
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Demolition of the Johns Manville Plant off Hwy 75 near the Oklahoma border is moving along. News 12 first reported back in January that the Denison Development Alliance (DDA) had begun the process. DDA President Tony Kaai said the $4.5 million project will wrap up next April.
KXII.com
Brush burning site set up for Lamar County tornado victims
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - If you were affected by Friday’s tornado that touched down in Lamar County, a brush burning site is now available to get rid of some of the debris. According to the Lamar County of Emergency Management, the burn site opened Tuesday. Brush, vegetation, and...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Woman Flown To Trauma Center After Major Crash
Hopkins County 911 dispatched first responders to a significant crash at about 10:30 Friday night on FM 1567 just east of CR 2346. It ejected one person when the pickup overturned. In addition, they transported a person to a Dallas area trauma center in critical condition. DPS is investigating.
Teen In Custody After Making A Social Media Post Authorities Treated As School Threat
A Hopkins County teen was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after making a social media post authorities treated as a school threat Monday night, Nov. 7, 2022. “They need to know we’re not playing. This will not be allowed in any way in our schools. They need to know we’re going to address every threat immediately and take appropriate actions. If you make any kind of threat, gesture or anything else towards the children at any school in Hopkins County, we are going to come and get you.”
KTEN.com
Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
Comments / 0