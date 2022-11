Claremont Unified School District Board of Education President and Trustee Area 4 candidate Steven Llanusa hosted an election night party at his Claremont home. Seen here at the party talking with fellow board member Nancy Treser Osgood, Llanusa’s lead over opponent Aaron Peterson shrunk overnight, from 150 votes to just 71, making that race too close to call. As of 3:35 a.m. Llanusa was up 1,060 to 989. Results are updated at results.lavote.gov, type “schools” in the contest search bar and scroll down to the CUSD race.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO