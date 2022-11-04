ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

DWI Dump Truck Driver Who Killed PA Firefighter's Pregnant Wife Captured In MA: Police

By Mac Bullock & Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

The DWI dump truck driver who last August killed the pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Boston, authorities announced.

Everett Clayton, 56, of West Virginia, was wanted on various charges stemming from the crash that happened in Lower Providence Township, PA., on Aug. 25.

The crash left Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, PA., dead at 31 years old, according to police in Boston and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. Clayton will be charged in Roxbury District Court as a fugitive before facing extradition back to Montgomery County.

Clayton was driving on the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township when he lost control of his dump truck and crashed head-on into Adams' car, authorities previously said.

Adams' unborn child, Emersyn Grace Adams, was later delivered as a stillborn, they added. Adams was the wife of Upper Providence firefighter Jason Adams, as Daily Voice has reported .

Investigators said Clayton, who was not injured, was driving over the speed limit when he lost control of the truck, and that his blood alcohol concentration was measured at .076 — just below the legal limit — around the time of the crash.

Police later discovered that the truck was owned by 23-year-old Patrick Doran of Maryland, who they said purchased it using a fake New York state ID with the pseudonym "Jacob Fury."

Officials said Doran did not have the dump truck inspected, registered, or insured in any state.  Clayton and Doran are each charged with homicide by vehicle and related counts, and warrants have been issued for their arrests, the DA said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Drug Dealer Learns His Fate

A Chester County drug dealer who sold fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose will spend years in prison, officials say. Kendall M Brown, 38, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 6 to 13 years behind bars for felony drug delivery resulting in death, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 9.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Two Women Shot During Fight In Allentown, Police Say

Allentown police are investigating after two area women turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, the department said in a release. Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of St. John Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a reported fight and possible shooting at a residence, authorities said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Arrested On Burglary Charges In South Jersey: Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested on burglary charges in Burlington County, authorities said. An extensive investigation was completed by members of the Evesham Township Investigative Bureau and on Saturday, Nov. 5, enough evidence was gathered to charge Shadeed Jordan of Lindenwold with burglary and theft in two cases, police said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
401K+
Followers
59K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy