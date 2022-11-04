Sonora, CA – Eight businesses in Tuolumne County and a church were targeted by thieves early yesterday morning and the public’s help is being sought to catch the burglars. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed that the first break-in happened at around 2 a.m. Monday when an alarm went off in the area of South Washington Street and Restano Way in Sonora. Sonora Police responded with deputies assisting and found evidence of forced entry to the building. Then another five alarms went off throughout the morning at local businesses, and three more break-ins were discovered once businesses opened.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO