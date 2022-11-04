Read full article on original website
San Andreas, Ca — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 49. It was located this morning near Carol Kennedy Drive in the San Andreas area. A vehicle went off the highway and overturned. No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for activity in the area. The crash was reported to officials shortly before 6:20am.
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
Tuolumne County, CA – A dirt bike crash resulted in a Copperopolis woman sustaining serious injuries. The collision happened recently in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County on Forest Route 4N09, north of Forest Route 3N11Y, and a half mile from Hull Creek Campground. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 56-year-old Kelly Scott was riding her 2020 Kawasaki dirt bike northbound at a slow rate of speed. He detailed, “Scott made an unsafe right turn, which caused the dirt bike to overturn. As a result, Scott was ejected from the dirt bike and landed on the dirt road.”
Jamestown, CA — Officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near Lake Tulloch, on the Tuolumne County side. It happened near the intersection of Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road. Two vehicles collided head-on, and the CHP reports that there were no injuries. Be prepared for activity in the area as officials clean up the wreckage. Drivers are facing rainy conditions during the morning commute.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on November 7, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Carpenter Road between Paradise Road and Waverly Drive, authorities said. Details on the Crash in Modesto That Killed a...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
Sonora, CA – Eight businesses in Tuolumne County and a church were targeted by thieves early yesterday morning and the public’s help is being sought to catch the burglars. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed that the first break-in happened at around 2 a.m. Monday when an alarm went off in the area of South Washington Street and Restano Way in Sonora. Sonora Police responded with deputies assisting and found evidence of forced entry to the building. Then another five alarms went off throughout the morning at local businesses, and three more break-ins were discovered once businesses opened.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 26. Scott Robert English, 24, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in the 1400...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Saturday in Ceres. According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Redwood Road for a report of a shooting. On their way to the scene, deputies were told another gunshot wound victim at the same address.
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado with winds estimated to have peaked around 70 mph touched down and reportedly caused minor damage a few miles away from Galt on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed it touched down after receiving reports from local officials. It reportedly touched down four miles north of Galt […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region. According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say...
On Monday, police said that they believe Alexis Gabe did not leave her former boyfriend Marshall Jones' house alive. Here's what else they said about the investigation after her remains were found.
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Sonora, CA — Recreational target shooting and campfires are again allowed on 230,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management property across Central California. The Mother Lode Field Office of the BLM reports that seasonal fire restrictions are easing due to the wet weather and cooler temperatures. Campfires are allowed with a valid permit on the public lands, unless otherwise posted.
Sonora, CA – The National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento office is reporting that a tornado touched down in the Galt area this afternoon. NWS officials detailed that the twister hit the ground at around 1:40 p.m., about 4 miles north of Galt. The cyclone had peak winds of 70 miles per hour. They added that the length of its path was 0.8 miles, with a maximum width of about 400 yards. The tornado was given an Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF-0) rating, which is determined based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.
It can be a difficult and confusing time when brain injuries happen due to an accident. You may be dealing with medical appointments, therapy and the stress of not knowing what the future holds. In addition, you may be facing astronomical medical expenses and other losses. It is essential to...
CARMICHAEL – An alcoholism recovery center was damaged in a fire early Monday morning. The scene was along Gibbons Drive, near Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire says crews responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the building. Firefighters say the building suffered a partial roof collapse in the incident. The extent of the fire is unclear, but Metro Fire says the building did sustain major damage.No one was inside the building at the time, firefighters say. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
