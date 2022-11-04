Read full article on original website
No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night
Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
Tom Kean, Jr. Poised To Win NJ-7th – Critical To GOP House Majority
Most pundits on both sides of the aisle were predicting a comfortable, new Republican majority in The United States House of Representatives following the midterm elections … with control of the United States Senate being a much closer proposition. It appears that Republicans have won the majority of The...
$7 Million Scam: PA Man Admits Bank Fraud Conspiracy That Operated in South Jersey
Federal authorities say a man from Pennsylvania has admitted his role in a bank fraud conspiracy that targeted a dozen different financial institutions in South Jersey and beyond. 57-year-old Muritala Adeowo of Lansdowne, PA, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit bank...
Problem at the Polls in NJ Today? Here’s the Number to Call
My friend Tom Szymanski is the Executive Director of the NJGOP. He let me know about a special hotline staffed with experts and attorneys to handle complaints from voters if they encounter any obstacles at the polls. We know that there are irregularities, machines that don't work, and people told...
NJ is Moving, But Where? And Who’s Moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
Election Day Attacks: NJ Keeps Eye on Polling Places, Misinformation, Power Grid
Security is being beefed up on a number of fronts for Tuesday’s election in New Jersey. While law enforcement officials will be on standby for any reported problems at polling locations, a small army of technology experts at the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell will be monitoring online activity for any signs of trouble.
Election Results: Gov. DeSantis Wins Re-election in FL
WASHINGTON — Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden’s presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger...
South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter
Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
NJ Phone Services Company Pays $100M Over ‘Junk fees’ Allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under the terms of...
Gas Prices Spiking Before Election Day in NJ
Tight supply and rising oil prices are driving New Jersey gas prices sharply higher and this may be the trend for the foreseeable future. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit $3.93. New Jersey is trending much higher than the national average of...
Murphy Gets Tough on Car Thefts as GOP Calls His Agenda ‘Pro-criminal’
To address the ongoing rash of auto thefts in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced support for pending legislation to address the problem, and also unveiled new plans to help stop car thieves in their tracks. The move comes after increasing frustration and criticism from Republicans, who Murphy last...
NJ election results: Did Republicans pick up a House seat?
New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
How Much Do You Owe? NJ Towns With the Most Equity-rich Homes
Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend. ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the amount of money that is still owed on a property is...
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 Towns: NJ Residents Give Police a Key to Their House
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NJ Considers Special Note on License of Drivers With Autism
A proposed law advancing through the New Jersey Legislature aims to improve interactions between law enforcement and individuals with autism and other communication disorders. Under the bill, these individuals would have the option to add a special note to their driver's license or non-driver identification card, that would indicate that they've been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or another communication issue.
First Monkeypox-related Death Reported in NJ
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
NJ Could See Rain, Wind Associated With Tropical Storm Nicole Later This Week
The Garden State could feel the impacts, in some capacity, of what is now Tropical Storm Nicole by the end of the work week. As of 10 AM Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 460 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL, and the storm, with maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH, was moving towards the west at 9 MPH.
Record for Schools Involved in NJ Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program
A record high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-23 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher made the announcement as part of the State Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for students. The U.S. Department...
Historic Galloway, NJ, Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
Upgrades Enacted for NJ Unemployment, But You’ll Have to Wait
TRENTON – A bill that improves how New Jersey runs its unemployment insurance system is now law, including changes Gov. Phil Murphy made to the legislation through a conditional veto. The law, formerly S2357, is intended to make the system more efficient with timelier payments of benefits. “As we...
