Texans Hang Tough, Tied vs. Eagles At Halftime

The Houston Texans got off to a strong start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, and are tied at the half.

The Houston Texans had a rough time against the Tennessee Titans last week, and were looking to get back on track against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at NRG Stadium .

And while they did get off to a great start on their opening drive, marching down the field for a touchdown, the Eagles are now in control of the momentum, leading the Texans at halftime 14-7.

However, despite trailing the Texans are still very much in the fight, thanks in large part to rookie running back Dameon Pierce also had a very strong first half for the Texans, rushing 13 times for a game-high 88 yards, and averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Not to mention the efficient play of quarterback Davis Mills, who has completed 8 of 9 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

The first of those touchdowns was caught by tight end Teagan Quitoriano , which was the first of the rookie's career, coming in his first game as an NFL player.

In the absence of their top two pass catchers, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett leads the way in the receiving department for the Texans, catching two passes for 42 yards.

On the other end of the field, it has once again been a tough go for the Texans defense against the run, with Eagles running back Miles Sanders rushing eight times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Kenneth Gainwell has also rushed for a score for the Eagles.

In the passing game, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has looked as dangerous as ever, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards, but has yet to toss a touchdown pass.

The Texans will hope to find a way to keep up with the Eagles' offense in the second half, which, unfortunately, would be a lofty task for any team in the NFL.

Much less the NFL's No. 29 ranked scoring offense.

The Eagles will start the second half receiving the football.

