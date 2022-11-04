Read full article on original website
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
See Saginaw-area football playoff brackets, schedule for third round of playoffs
Five Saginaw-area teams remain alive in the Michigan high school football playoffs, as teams head into the regional finals/quarterfinals. One Saginaw-area team, Merrill, will travel to Munising for an 8-Player Division 1 semifinal game. If the Vandals win, they advance to the state championship game at Northern Michigan University. Check...
Amon-Ra St. Brown and brother already talking trash ahead of Lions-Bears game
ALLEN PARK -- The trash talk between Amon-Ra St. Brown and big brother Equanimeous St. Brown has already begun ahead of this week’s Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears matchup. And it’s the second game between the St. Brown brothers at this level, with the elder coming to Ford Field while with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. The younger St. Brown starred as the Lions beat the Packers in the season finale, catching eight passes for 109 yards and one touchdown that day. Equanimeous St. Brown contributed two receptions on five looks for 22 yards. But things have changed this time around, and not just the jersey for Equanimeous St. Brown. The elder St. Brown brother has seen a more significant role with his new team, catching 11 of 25 targets for 164 yards and one touchdown, adding three rushes for 44 yards.
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive back signed by Philadelphia Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Andre Chachere, who spent the end of the 2018 season and 2019 training camp in Detroit, was signed from Philadelphia’s practice squad to its main roster. The defensive back has been with the Eagles for the past two seasons, appearing in 19 games and earning one start. Chachere has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He’s logged all of his regular-season action in Philadelphia over the previous two seasons. He was a previously cornerback previously but is now listed as a safety.
lanthorn.com
Men’s basketball loses exhibition to MSU, prepares for first games of the season
Grand Valley State University men’s basketball wrapped up their three-game exhibition stretch against NCAA DI teams against Michigan State, losing 56-73 on the road. The Lakers came out with energy in the first half and held the lead for the most part, going up as far as seven points with just over 10 minutes left in the first half (20-13.)
Even with ‘what ifs,’ Charles Rogers leads Saginaw Hall of Fame Class of 2022
SAGINAW, MI – All of Charles Rogers’ accomplishments, accolades and attributes were paraded and lauded Sunday at the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Banquet. But just about every plaudit seemed to have an asterisk or a question mark, with those closest to the former Saginaw...
Detroit News
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics - NBA (11/9/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Fresh off a slump-ending win two nights ago, the Detroit Pistons face another one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, as they get set to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The Pistons were clearly getting tired of squandering games last in recent weeks. In their...
Hubbard, Maurer, McClellan, Woodke victorious in 12-man race for Frankenmuth school board
FRANKENMUTH, MI—After a competitive field of a dozen candidates running for four positions on the Frankenmuth School District Board of Education, only one incumbent will be returning to their role. Of the twelve running, Trustee Colin Maurer and Treasurer Travis Dafoe were the only two incumbents on file registered...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
Dems sweep Ann Arbor-area state House, Senate races, win 8 of 9 seats in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It was almost a clean sweep for Democrats in state House and Senate races covering parts of Washtenaw County during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Under new political maps, blue candidates triumphed in eight of nine races in the Ann Arbor area, winning both swing...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
Second attempt at Saginaw ISD special education millage successful
--- SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—In August, a millage looking to provide additional funding to schools within the Saginaw Intermediate School District failed by 1,200 votes. A breakdown of that race saw 38,746 Saginaw County voters split with 18,784 in favor; 19,962 opposed. Three months after that failure on the primary...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
No results in yet for Flint Board of Education race
FLINT, MI -- Voters anticipating the results of a pivotal Flint Board of Education race in the Nov. 8 election may have to wait until the morning to see the results. As of midnight, the city of Flint had not reported any precincts to the Genesee County Clerk to update the unofficial results.
Lapeer County man dies in rollover crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Metamora man died in a rollover crash on M-24 north of Lapeer. Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies said Anthony Saferian died in the crash late Tuesday, Nov. 8 on M-24 near Plum Creek Road. Saferian was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 south on M-24...
Incumbent and newcomer chosen for Saginaw Township school board
SAGINAW TWP, MI — As one of the largest candidate pools on the Nov. 8 ballot in Saginaw County, the only larger being 12 candidates for Frankenmuth school board, voters in the Saginaw Township Community School District chose who will serve on their board of education. The only board...
Marijuana, roads and more: See how Bay County’s townships voted on local issues
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County voters voiced their opinions on a variety of matters, including issues that were on the ballot for their respective townships. Bay County’s townships had numerous different proposals on the ballot that deal with issues ranging from recreational marijuana to roads and public safety millages.
Artist collective to host benefit concert for Toys for Tots at Blind Pig
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Toys are tickets for an upcoming benefit concert hosted by a local artist collective. The Flight Team, a group of artists based in Washtenaw County, will host its third annual Super Fly Toy Drive and benefit concert. The drive has four locations for people to drop off toys, culminating in a benefit concert at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Blind Pig, 208 South First St., Ann Arbor.
