Davison, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Amon-Ra St. Brown and brother already talking trash ahead of Lions-Bears game

ALLEN PARK -- The trash talk between Amon-Ra St. Brown and big brother Equanimeous St. Brown has already begun ahead of this week’s Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears matchup. And it’s the second game between the St. Brown brothers at this level, with the elder coming to Ford Field while with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. The younger St. Brown starred as the Lions beat the Packers in the season finale, catching eight passes for 109 yards and one touchdown that day. Equanimeous St. Brown contributed two receptions on five looks for 22 yards. But things have changed this time around, and not just the jersey for Equanimeous St. Brown. The elder St. Brown brother has seen a more significant role with his new team, catching 11 of 25 targets for 164 yards and one touchdown, adding three rushes for 44 yards.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Ex-Detroit Lions defensive back signed by Philadelphia Eagles

ALLEN PARK -- Andre Chachere, who spent the end of the 2018 season and 2019 training camp in Detroit, was signed from Philadelphia’s practice squad to its main roster. The defensive back has been with the Eagles for the past two seasons, appearing in 19 games and earning one start. Chachere has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He’s logged all of his regular-season action in Philadelphia over the previous two seasons. He was a previously cornerback previously but is now listed as a safety.
DETROIT, MI
lanthorn.com

Men’s basketball loses exhibition to MSU, prepares for first games of the season

Grand Valley State University men’s basketball wrapped up their three-game exhibition stretch against NCAA DI teams against Michigan State, losing 56-73 on the road. The Lakers came out with energy in the first half and held the lead for the most part, going up as far as seven points with just over 10 minutes left in the first half (20-13.)
ALLENDALE, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich

Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
MLive

No results in yet for Flint Board of Education race

FLINT, MI -- Voters anticipating the results of a pivotal Flint Board of Education race in the Nov. 8 election may have to wait until the morning to see the results. As of midnight, the city of Flint had not reported any precincts to the Genesee County Clerk to update the unofficial results.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Lapeer County man dies in rollover crash

LAPEER COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Metamora man died in a rollover crash on M-24 north of Lapeer. Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies said Anthony Saferian died in the crash late Tuesday, Nov. 8 on M-24 near Plum Creek Road. Saferian was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 south on M-24...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
MLive

Artist collective to host benefit concert for Toys for Tots at Blind Pig

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Toys are tickets for an upcoming benefit concert hosted by a local artist collective. The Flight Team, a group of artists based in Washtenaw County, will host its third annual Super Fly Toy Drive and benefit concert. The drive has four locations for people to drop off toys, culminating in a benefit concert at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Blind Pig, 208 South First St., Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
