Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

4-0-6-1

(four, zero, six, one)

