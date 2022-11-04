Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Critical races in Nevada, including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate, were too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last into next week. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, is fending off a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is in a tight race for reelection against Las Vegas-area Sheriff Joe Lombardo and three House seats are in limbo. With a significant number of mail-in ballots still to be counted, both Republicans and Democrats in the high-profile Senate and governor’s races have urged supporters to be patient. County election clerks will count mail ballots received until Nov. 12 as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Officials have until Nov. 17 to finish the counting and submit a report to the Nevada secretary of state’s office, according to state law. “Our positive energy got us here today, and our positive energy is going to continue to flow this week,” incumbent Cortez Masto said from a Democratic watch party on the Las Vegas strip Tuesday night. She was in a tight race with Laxalt, a conservative who has blamed inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO