FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Related
Vincenti
Brentwood is famous for two things: OJ Simpson and having the highest concentration of overpriced, mediocre Italian restaurants in the entire country. OK, fine, it’s really just OJ, but if you’ve ever set foot in this Tesla-filled Westside neighborhood you know you can barely walk two steps down San Vicente without encountering a place serving $30 bowls of spaghetti to people who’ll probably only have one bite. Italian food is Brentwood’s lifeblood and in many ways, it doesn’t really matter if it tastes good or not.
Sweet Laurel Bakery
This bright pink Pacific Palisades bakery sells grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, keto, and paleo cakes and pastries (yes, they're all of those things). Espresso drinks and herbal teas are also available with your baked goods if you want to take a moment to enjoy your sweet treat in peace. Sign...
Sor Tino
Sor Tino is tucked away on Barrington Ave, meaning it’s easy to miss if your orientation of Brentwood starts and ends on San Vicente. But an Italian meal here packs some memorable qualities: a romantic patio with string lights, a must-order grilled polenta appetizer, and nice Italian waiters who compliment your menu choices. Still, dining here is pricey, and the food here generally doesn't make it feel worth it. A $24 Napoli pizza will give you tart marinara with anchovies, but on a flavorless crust that snaps like a stale wafer. We give Sor Tino extra points for its great service and nice atmosphere. We'd also happily sip wine on that charming patio with some antipasti and a pretty-good boar ragu.
Michael's of Brooklyn
You get the feeling that a lot of important and special moments have happened at Michael’s, an old school Italian restaurant on the edge of Marine Park that opened in 1964. The service is polished, there’s a live piano player, and every table is draped with white tablecloths. The whole experience comes dangerously close to feeling dated, but you’ll leave this place with another word in mind: classy.
Max's Es-Ca
When you walk into Max’s Es-Ca, you’ll feel like you’re at a dinner party being thrown by a friend who just read three Martha Stewart books about hosting. Do you want to sit at a table for six even though you’re only a party of two? Are you in the mood for a burger at dinner even though it’s only supposed to be available for lunch? Does some bacon sound good in the bacon-less spinach fettuccine? The team at this Italian spot on Staten Island will accommodate any reasonable request—and the food here is really good.
The Best Pancakes In NYC
Sure, you can make pancakes at home, but you always have to throw the first one (or two or three) away. Somehow, it’s never quite as satisfying as rolling up to a restaurant and having someone else present you with a stack of perfect, fluffy discs of pure carbohydrates to power your day. Whether you’re a fan of a classic buttermilk short stack or prefer something a little more inventive, these are some of the best pancakes in NYC.
Tatiana
You might know Kwame Onwuache from his DC restaurants or his run on Top Chef, but you’re about to know him for being the guy who single-handedly made Lincoln Center cool again. Tatiana, located inside David Geffen Hall (the one with the Philharmonic) feels like a quiet nightclub and serves food that blends Afro-Caribbean flavors with iconic New York dishes. Think: egusi dumplings and a mizuna caesar salad with Trini green seasoning. The one thing you must order is the Wagyu short rib pastrami suya, served with little caraway-laced coco bread buns. It’s the best new pastrami sandwich in Manhattan.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0