Know your weather phobias: These are the names of the different fears of the weather

By Sergio Robles
 5 days ago

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — If you have homichlophobia, you may not want to live in San Francisco . If you have heliophobia, then Sacramento is not the place for you , and if you have a particularly strong chionophobia, Lake Tahoe may not be a place to make your home.

These three areas are known, in the same order, for the amounts of fog, sun and snow that they receive respectively. The associated phobias are a fear of those exact weather phenomena.

The Cleveland Clinic estimates that 1 in 10 Americans and 1 in 5 teens will deal with a phobia at some point in their life. The clinic also says that it’s hard to know exactly how many people have a phobia of something specific, because people don’t usually share their fears or they may not recognize that they have it.

While there are phobias of all sorts, recently, the National Weather Service’s office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota —a city that would not be ideal for those with cryophobia (fear of cold days)— shared a list of the official names for the fears associated with the weather.

There’s antlophobia, which if you had it, you would not want to live in lowland areas (fear of floods).

And if you have ancraophobia you definitely don’t want to live in Chicago, because there’s a reason for it being known as the Windy City.

Avoid at all costs living on the coast if you have cymophobia (fear of waves), and desert areas if you have thermophobia (fear of heat).

You might get by with having astraphobia (fear of thunderstorms) if you live in a city that has occasional storms, but it’s probably not a good idea to live in the Great Plains, where supercells are common during the stormy season.

Good luck finding a place where you can comfortably live with your nephophobia (fear of clouds), since these can be found practically everywhere, but if you put roots down in the desert, you could live comfortably with your ombrophobia (fear of rain).

Just be sure that you also don’t have thermophobia, because, you know, deserts are known for their heat.

