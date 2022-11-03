ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
NPR

An end to China's rare earth monopoly?

Mining for rare earth metals, essential components of the magnets used in most high-tech manufacturing, has assumed vital strategic importance as more and more industries depend on a limited supply. And for decades, China has been the undisputed kingpin: it exports over 80 percent of the world's rare earth metals. Nations across the globe are scrambling to develop their own mining infrastructure — or even look outside the atmosphere — to compete.
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
NPR

Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations

As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
Daily Beast

Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
NPR

What's on the table at COP27 this year

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Kaveh Guilanpour, of The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, about negotiations at the U.N. climate meeting taking place in Egypt. And we're joined now by Kaveh Guilanpour, who is in Egypt right now, where the COP meeting is just underway. He's the vice president of international strategies at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and a former advisor to the U.N. secretary general's climate team. Welcome to the program.
WSOC Charlotte

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

MILAN — (AP) — Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone...
The Atlantic

Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded

Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
The US Sun

Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power

MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Newsweek

Map Shows Russia Making Advancements in Ukraine Despite Military Struggles

While Russian President Vladimir Putin's army reportedly continues to suffer setbacks in Ukraine, new maps from a U.S. think tank show where Russian forces may be making small advances despite their woes. On the maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released Monday, apparent Russian gains can...
AFP

US assails China, Russia on N.Korea after missile barrage

The United States on Friday assailed China and Russia at the UN Security Council for having "enabled" North Korea, which has launched a record-breaking blitz of missile tests. The 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council, which include India, Brazil and Mexico, in a joint statement also condemned the missile launches and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further tests.
WASHINGTON STATE

