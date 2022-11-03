Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
NPR
An end to China's rare earth monopoly?
Mining for rare earth metals, essential components of the magnets used in most high-tech manufacturing, has assumed vital strategic importance as more and more industries depend on a limited supply. And for decades, China has been the undisputed kingpin: it exports over 80 percent of the world's rare earth metals. Nations across the globe are scrambling to develop their own mining infrastructure — or even look outside the atmosphere — to compete.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
NPR
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
Take a look at the J-15 fighter jet, the $61 million copy of a Soviet plane picked to wage war from China's aircraft carriers
While the J-15 fighter jet is among China's best, it fails to compete with the US-made F-35 and F/A-18.
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier
"It's a very good system," the soldier said of the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns supplied to Kyiv by Germany.
Daily Beast
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
NPR
What's on the table at COP27 this year
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Kaveh Guilanpour, of The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, about negotiations at the U.N. climate meeting taking place in Egypt. And we're joined now by Kaveh Guilanpour, who is in Egypt right now, where the COP meeting is just underway. He's the vice president of international strategies at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and a former advisor to the U.N. secretary general's climate team. Welcome to the program.
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
MILAN — (AP) — Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone...
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
Xi shook up the power order in China, but the world should expect little change — because Xi is still the complete puppet master, 2 experts say
With Xi still at the helm, it's unlikely that any significant changes to the country's policies can be expected, experts say.
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Map Shows Russia Making Advancements in Ukraine Despite Military Struggles
While Russian President Vladimir Putin's army reportedly continues to suffer setbacks in Ukraine, new maps from a U.S. think tank show where Russian forces may be making small advances despite their woes. On the maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released Monday, apparent Russian gains can...
US assails China, Russia on N.Korea after missile barrage
The United States on Friday assailed China and Russia at the UN Security Council for having "enabled" North Korea, which has launched a record-breaking blitz of missile tests. The 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council, which include India, Brazil and Mexico, in a joint statement also condemned the missile launches and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further tests.
NPR
News brief: Midterm homestretch, climate summit begins, Twitter fallout
Midterms are Tuesday and the results will determine the Biden administration's next two years. The annual climate conference takes on new urgency. Twitter's Elon Musk era isn't off to a smooth start. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The next two days of campaigning can shape the next two years of the Biden...
Untrained Russian Troops Abandon Front Line Positions, Hide in Forest
A mother of a Russian soldier said the mobilized men were called "meat" and "minced meat" in their military unit.
Comments / 0