MPD searching for missing man last seen on Halloween

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Halloween.

Theodore “T.J.” Weege, 24, was last seen on the city’s west side on Oct. 31 wearing a maroon waffle shirt. Police said he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Madison police said in an incident report around 1 p.m. Friday that TJ was no longer considered missing or endangered. Around 2:40 p.m., police once again updated their incident report saying TJ has not been located and is believed to be in another country.

MPD officers are reportedly trying to follow up with local authorities. Further details were not immediately available.

Police do not believe foul play is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported TJ was no longer missing or considered endangered following an incorrect update by Madison police to one of their incident reports.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.