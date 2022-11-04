The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan

MANDAN, ND ( KXNET ) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too.

“First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second it’s an electric vehicle” says Brady Schwan, Sales and Leasing Professional at Schwan Buick GMC in Mandan.

The electric Cadillac on display there is the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ.

Right now, it’s the only electric Cadillac vehicle in the entire state of North Dakota.

But what makes this vehicle so different than other Electric Vehicles?

There are 763 LED lights on the Cadillac LYRIQ.

From the trademarked front with dancing lights to the lava brake lights in the back, there is something new about this vehicle that may have you rethink what an electric vehicle is.

For one, you’re probably asking yourself, “How can an electric vehicle battery handle the North Dakota winters?”



“Out of the 50 states, we’re one of the states that probably has the most pushback with electric vehicles because of our climate. It takes long distances to drive from one place to another. However, these Cadillacs have been tested in cold climates. Will a cold climate reduce the range? Yes, it will. However, this car is smart enough to know that if the weather is affecting that battery, it’s going to let you know that. Hey, you have to get to a charger sooner than later. And now, we’re installing chargers all over Bismarck,” says Schwan.



According to JD Power, EV Batteries last between 10 and 20 years, but how long will batteries last for the Cadillac LYRIQ?



“General Motors’ batteries are parallel, and they can fit more of them in there. So, if part of the battery was going to bed, we can diagnose that and replace that certain part of the battery versus having to replace the whole battery itself. So, in 8-years, 100,000 miles is what GM is putting on a warranty, so that’s a pretty good warranty on the battery. So, if they put that much warranty on the battery, they obviously have a lot of trust in it, and it’s going to give the consumer a lot more confidence,” says Schwan.



Right now, if you check Drive Electric ND , North Dakota has over 60 public charging stations in our state.

And currently on average, Electric vehicle owners only pay about $405 a year to charge under normal driving habits.

According to Schwan, most people don’t use Electric Vehicles for long distances right now, but that may change.



“Majority of electric vehicle customers buy an EV, but they also have a gas engine vehicle in their garage. EV customers will drive around town throughout the day, work, run errands, come home at night, and plug it in. When they want to go on a longer trip, they tend to take that gas-powered vehicle, because you know it’s more convenient. They don’t have to worry about finding a charging station. But as time goes on, as we’re seeing now, those charging stations are becoming more popular. And because of that, they’ll end up taking the electric vehicle on longer trips as well,” says Schwan.

All Electric Vehicles are different, and not all of them have the features like this Cadillac, which you can find at Schwan .

But they all provide that energy alternative for so many families.

Like the covered wagons of our North Dakota ancestors, electric vehicles like this are gearing towards the future, in a new era of pioneering.



The Cadillac LYRIQ runs about $63K, which is about the same as other Cadillacs. Cheaper than most Cadillac Escalades.

So, after Teslas and Cadillacs, what’s next for electric vehicles in North Dakota?

According to Schwan, they are looking to get the next big electric vehicle on their lot: a Hummer, which can go from 0 to 60 mph in just over 3 seconds.

To learn more about the Cadillac LYRIQ, and other cars, head to Schwan Buick GMC’s website here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.