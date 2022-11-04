Read full article on original website
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) – Grand Junction had three measures on the ballot Tuesday night, and the citizens of the valley have decided which to keep and which to leave. Voters chose to leave measures 2A, 2B, and 2C on the political cutting room floor. None of the proposed ballot issues received enough votes to pass.
