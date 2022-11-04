GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system we’ve been tracking since late last week will bring rain and snow to us in Western Colorado on Wednesday. This evening will be mostly clear and gusty. Sunset will be at 5:06 PM. We’ll cool slowly from upper 50s at 6 PM to lower 50s by 8 PM. Clouds will increase with gusty winds overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. We will likely reach the highs early in the day. Rapid cooling in the afternoon could mean a brief change over from rain to snow in the valleys along Highway 50. The snow will begin breaking up and will fade to an end between 5 PM and 8 PM. Any lingering snow will end by midnight.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO