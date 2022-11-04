Read full article on original website
KVAL
Wayne Tinkle challenges team at halftime in comeback win over Tulsa
The Ducks and Beavers basketball teams all won their season openers on Monday. Of the four, the Oregon State men needed a victory the most. Last year they went 3 and 28 and lost their last 18 games. When the Beavers trailed Tulsa 44-28 at halftime, dread once again filled...
KVAL
Oregon State women's basketball ekes out win against Hawaii
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After an NIT appearance last season, Oregon State women’s basketball enters this season hoping to make the bigger dance. The Beavers opened the season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii, with Noelle Mannen making the decisive free throw in the final second. Freshman Lily Hansford...
KVAL
Duck men roll over Florida A&M in season opener
EUGENE, Ore. — The four-month journey to March Madness began Monday as the Oregon men’s basketball team opened its season against Florida A&M. With the Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix in attendance, Oregon rolled to an 80-45 win. N’Faly Dante led the team with 16 points along with...
KVAL
Ducks quarterback, Bo Nix, up for Heisman trophy
While voters all across the country take to the polls today, college football voters still have about a month to decide who takes home this season's Heisman. Here in the state of Oregon, Ducks Quarterback, Bo Nix is running quite the campaign. Nix has played a big part in Oregon's...
KVAL
Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
KVAL
Leah Freeman awarded with Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year
It was a season to remember for Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman. The junior led the conference with 114 saves this season and also appeared on the all-Pac-12 first team. “It feels amazing to be recognized by the other coaches in the conference,” said Freeman in a press release. “I am extremely honored and humbled, especially with this conference full of amazing goalkeepers.”
KVAL
Oregon volleyball beats Washington State
Another Ducks team dominating this weekend, Oregon volleyball took down #19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?. Hannah Pukis faced her old team for the first time this season after coming back from an injury. 1-Washington State takes Set 1, but...
KVAL
UO's Christian Gonzalez shines against former team
EUGENE, Ore. — The latest AP college football poll just dropped. The Ducks moved up to No. 6, while their next opponent, Washington, re-entered the rankings at No. 24. We're going to have all week to preview that rivalry game. This time, we’re looking back on Saturday and, specifically,...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball goes for a sweep of Washington schools
EUGENE, Ore. — Another Ducks team dominated over the weekend. Oregon volleyball took down No. 19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?
KVAL
Oregon22 and Worlds win sports tourism awards; economic impact more than $50 million
EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. Oregon22 and the World Athletics Championships received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
KVAL
Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election
EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center activates for first time this season Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center has announced that it will activate in three locations Tuesday night as temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing. The sites are on standby for Wednesday and Thursday. Egan Warming Center activates when the overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing,...
KVAL
Benton County to offer updated COVID-19 bivalent booster at upcoming vaccine events
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Health Department says updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be made available to everyone 5 years and older at upcoming vaccine events. No appointment is needed, boosters will be given out as supplies last. Officials say the updated vaccine has been approved for...
KVAL
Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
KVAL
Florence Police make homicide arrest in head injury death
EUGENE, Ore. — A man found in the front yard of a house with a head injury died in transit to the hospital and another man is in custody for homicide, the Florence Police Department announced. On Monday, November 7 at 9:15 p.m. Florence Police say officers responded to...
KVAL
Caris Pharmacy opens second location in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Back in June, Caris Pharmacy opened up its first location in Veneta, filling a need for those in the area after other local pharmacies closed their doors due to staffing shortages. As of six weeks ago, Caris Pharmacy has expanded, opening up a second location...
KVAL
One person dead due to apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire(ESF) responded to an apartment fire on Sunday, November 6, around 7:29 p.m. Officials say one apartment was involved with the fire, nearby units were safely evacuated. According to ESF's news release, fire crews were quickly on the scene and had...
KVAL
I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
KVAL
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
KVAL
Three important measures on this year's ballot
Here are the fast facts you should know about three measures on this year's ballot. Ballot Measure 20-333 is a bond measure that will fund the repairing and maintenance of nearly 45 miles of road in Eugene. The funding for this bond will come from property taxes, and is expected to cost average homeowners $169 a year, or approximately 63 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The bond is an extension of the 2012 bond measure, after the bond had previously passed in 2008, 2012, and 2017. It would run through 2027.
