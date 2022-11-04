ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

yachatsnews.com

Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill

WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
ALBANY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19

An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
FLORENCE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder

Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
kpic

Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
LANE COUNTY, OR

