FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks CombineOregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Hot Dogs In Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Pedestrian Struck By 74-year old intoxicated driverOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
kezi.com
Oregon Department of Agriculture receives funding to battle invasive tree-killing beetles
SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture has requested and received $550,000 to fund efforts to combat the emerald ash borer, an invasive species of beetle that ODA officials say could devastate Oregon habitats. The emerald ash borer is a beetle native to northeast Asia that naturally infests ash...
yachatsnews.com
Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
kcfmradio.com
Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19
An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. More Oregonians experiencing power outages as rain, cold weather move in.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country
Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
KTVZ
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
kezi.com
Oregon Health Authority creates plan for end of Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. -- The Federal Public Health Emergency enacted on the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire on January 11, 2023, and the Oregon Health Authority, is making preparations for the end of the emergency in Oregon. The OHA says that the biggest effect Oregon residents will...
SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder
Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
kezi.com
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
beachconnection.net
26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
WWEEK
Record Rains Pummel Oregon, and Wind Drives a Houseboat Across State Lines
An “atmospheric river” flowed over Portland yesterday, pouring over 2 inches of water on parts of the city. The National Weather Service called it a “record rainfall day.” The 4 inches dropped in Astoria on Nov. 4 doubled its previous daily record. Portland tied its previous mark—1.87 inches—set in 1969.
kpic
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
Power mostly restored to all in Portland metro after storm
Despite a brief respite in the rain Saturday, another storm moved in overnight and interrupted power for thousands. But power has been restored to most customers.
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
WWEEK
As Officials Release First Tallies, Tina Kotek Holds Narrow Lead Over Christine Drazan in Governor’s Race
A large crowd of nervous Democrats watched the first tallies of ballots in a state of collective anxiety this evening at the Hyatt Regency at the Oregon Convention Center. Forty miles away in Silverton, Republicans clustered around an optimistic Christine Drazan, who hopes to be the first Republican woman ever elected governor in Oregon.
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
