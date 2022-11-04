Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Looks to ‘Subscribe and Save’ to Boost Branded Partnerships and Grocery Spend
Amazon’s shares have slipped about 11% in the wake of last month’s earnings reports, as investors fretted about consumers’ belt-tightening. “The continuing impacts of broad-scale inflation, heightened fuel prices, and rising energy costs have impacted our sales growth as consumers assess the purchasing power and organizations of all sizes evaluate their technology and advertising spend,” CEO Brian Olsavsky said on the most recent earnings call.
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Aggregators Step Up Efforts to Offer Everything On-Demand
Leading U.S. food delivery service DoorDash is expanding its selection of cosmetics, a lightweight, high-cost category that racks-up large order values while taking up minimal space in drivers’ cars. In a company announcement Wednesday (Nov. 9), DoorDash said it is partnering with Sephora to deliver from more than 500...
Zuckerberg Takes Responsibility for Upcoming Meta Staff Cuts
Social media and metaverse company Meta will join the growing list of tech companies making large employee layoffs on Wednesday (Nov. 9). In a Tuesday (Nov. 8) meeting with executives, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is at fault for the company’s missteps due to his “over-optimism about growth” resulting in overstaffing of the company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Yassir Picks Up $150M Series B to Fuel Expansion
Yassir, a San Francisco-based company that operates an Algerian super app by the same name, on Monday (Nov. 7) announced the close of a $150 million Series B funding round to fuel its expansion across Africa and the Middle East. The round was led by BOND, with participation from DN...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
TechCrunch
Former Tink employees launch Atlar, a payment automation startup
In addtion to Index Ventures, La Famiglia VC, Cocoa and various business angels also participated in the round, such as Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara, former EVP of global sales at Adyen Thijn Lamers and N26 CFO Jan Kemper. While European consumers are already quite familiar with open banking and payment...
Cross-Brand Data-Sharing Reduces Restaurant Payment Friction
Restaurant technology company Olo is aiming to improve the payment process and sales by allowing customers to use saved information across brands through its “new Borderless” feature. While discussing its third quarter 2022 earnings release Wednesday (Nov. 9), the B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform said that boosting the customer...
Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Workers Due to Drop in eCommerce
Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees — 13% of its workforce — CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, blaming the decision on his misguided bet on pandemic eCommerce. In a memo to employees Wednesday (Nov. 9), the Facebook founder took responsibility for the moves that brought the company to this point. He said many people predicted that the increase in eCommerce shopping that began with COVID-19 would continue beyond the pandemic.
Citigroup Investment Banking Unit Slashes Staff Globally
The rising trend of large corporations cutting back employees looks set to continue amid a report that Citigroup is scaling back its investment banking unit’s staff. Citigroup eliminated dozens of jobs across its investment banking arm, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) Bloomberg report. “We obviously will look at...
nftgators.com
Line Launches C2C Digital Collectible Marketplace on NFT Platform DOSI
Users have to connect the DOSI wallet to Metamask to start buying and selling NFTs. Last year, Line revealed plans to launch an NFT marketplace in 2022. DOSI has users from 149 countries and more than 100,000 wallets issued. LineNext, the NFT arm of Japanese messaging app, Line, today announced...
Navigating Global Real-Time Rails Poses Challenges in India
Globalization and the great digital shift are doing much to create new revenue opportunities for all manner of firms — large and small — that export their offerings (sometimes via platforms) into new markets. Reeju Datta, co-founder of Cashfree Payments, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that the...
Gap Sells China Retail Business to eCommerce Platform Baozun
In a move to better connect its retail brand to Chinese consumers, Gap has agreed to sell its local online business to Baozun, an eCommerce retailer in China. The company said it will be selling its eCommerce operations in Taiwan and China for up to $50 million, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Mexican B2B Payment Firm Mendel Raises $60M
B2B payments company Mendel has raised $60 million in a new funding round and said it plans to use the new capital to accelerate the development of its corporate spend management platform in the Mexican market. This funding round was the company’s first since one late last year, when it...
Trade X to Add Mexico to Cross-Border Automotive Trading Platform
Cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has announced it will open a trade route in Mexico and allow that country’s dealers and fleet owners to trade with their peers in Canada and Nigeria. The company will also open other corridors to Mexico in the future to enable more opportunities...
Billtrust CEO Says Middleware and Not Standards Key to Modernizing B2B Payments
Billtrust CEO Flint Lane predicted that B2B’s modernization would not come in one fell swoop, underpinned by a global standard — a language of data, so to speak — that directly links buyers and suppliers, AR and AP departments. “There are just too many people who would...
Oracle Unveils Mobile Ordering/Payments Tool
As restaurants deal with a tough labor market, business software company Oracle has debuted a mobile order and pay tool designed to let eateries “serve customers from anywhere.”. The Oracle MICROS Simphony tool is a handheld point-of-sale (POS) and payment device that lets servers place orders and send them...
cryptoglobe.com
One of South Africa’s Largest Supermarket Chains Now Supports Bitcoin Payments
Pick n Pay, which is one of South Africa’s largest supermarket chains, has reportedly started letting their customers pay for groceries via any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled wallet, such as Zap or BlueWallet. According to the company’s press release, this move “follows the successful completion of the first phase of a...
Binance to Acquire FTX Amid ‘Liquidity Crunch’
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is set to acquire rival FTX, the heads of the companies announced on Twitter Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the wake of a public clash between the firms. “This afternoon, FTX asked for our help,” tweeted Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. “There is a significant liquidity crunch.”
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0