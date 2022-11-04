Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Abraham Sigurd Lee, 37, of Thief River Falls, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Nicholas Donald Nelson, 25, of Georgetown, for DUI. Tarius James Seas, 23, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault to the same victim within ten years of...
KNOX News Radio
Crash leaves 1 dead in Traill County
A 54-year old Portland (ND) man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Traill County on Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was behind the wheel of a pickup that collided with another pickup at an unregulated intersection seven miles southwest of Portland shortly before 3:00 p.m. The driver and passenger of the other pickup were treated and released with minor injuries.
One dead in crash near Portland, ND
The 39-year-old man and juvenile in the Ram from Portland, ND had minor injuries, while the 54-year-old man in the Ford from Portland, ND was pronounced dead on scene.
valleynewslive.com
Kim Hegvik new Cass Co. top prosecutor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time in 24 years, Cass County has a new lead state’s attorney. It was a tight race, with ND’s Secretary of State reporting Hegvik won by 659 votes over her fellow prosecutor, Ryan Younggren. Hegvik has been a prosecutor...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cops on both sides of the river put a stop to a crime spree Tuesday. Grand Forks Police says officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on 32nd Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle that had been driving on the sidewalk. As officers were on the way, GFPD learned the vehicle and the man driving it were now at the 3000 block of Queens Ct. where police say he threatened to shoot a woman. Police say the suspect then left the scene. The victim was uninjured.
kvrr.com
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
wdayradionow.com
Grand Forks man crashes into restaurant, faces DUI charge
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks man is facing DUI charges after a crash Sunday night. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 22-year-old Chase Wallace was headed southbound on University Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. when he failed to turn, drove onto the berm and hit the cement corner of the Original Red Pepper restaurant.
valleynewslive.com
Jesse Jahner re-elected as Cass Co. sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a contentious last month in the race to be the top cop in Cass County, voters overwhelmingly voiced to re-elect Jesse Jahner as their sheriff. The North Dakota Secretary of State called the race with 86% of the vote going to Jahner, and...
valleynewslive.com
Hillsboro city leaders look to address safety concerns at local Dollar General store
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation continues into Dollar General stores’ safety. Following our series of reports, local leaders are now taking action. Several Dollar General stores have come under fire after complaints of safety hazards. In the Red River Valley, the store in Hillsboro was one...
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
KNOX News Radio
Wall’s closes south GF pharmacy location
In the ever-changing retail landscape in Grand Forks, a south side pharmacy is closing up shop. Wall’s Health Mart Pharmacy says it will close its location on the Altru South Campus at at 4440 South Washington Street…effective Nov. 19th. Wall’s says it will continue serving customers at its...
Times-Online
Guess who’s getting a winter storm Wednesday?
There’s a whisper on the wind that bad weather’s on its way, and the National Weather Service in Grand Forks confirms: Valley City and the surrounding region should brace itself for six inches of snow, possibly a full foot, courtesy of a Colorado low winter storm that’ll be descending upon us Wednesday night, into Thursday and Friday.
valleynewslive.com
Massive voter turnout in Cass and Clay Counties - November 8
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT. Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer. Updated: Oct....
KNOX News Radio
Man arrested after pursuit from GF to EGF
Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase from Grand Forks to East Grand Forks. Grand Forks officers were sent to the 32nd Avenue South Walmart on a report of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk, then entering the parking lot. As officers were...
kvrr.com
Gilby Man Who Crashed Into Tree near Ardoch Dies of His Injuries
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Gilby, North Dakota man who crashed into a tree has died of his injuries. North Dakota Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Daniel Hansel died on November 1st. Hansel was driving on a road four miles southwest of Ardoch on October 27th when he...
valleynewslive.com
Polk Co. home engulfed in flames
WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren. Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames. There was nobody was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sculpture stolen from North Dakota Museum of Art
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Museum of Art says a sculpture has been stolen from its collection. The "Garden Circle" sculpture has been a staple of the museum collection since 1998. There are no cameras on the side of the University of North Dakota campus where the museum...
valleynewslive.com
Injury crash in Norman County
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m. Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with...
valleynewslive.com
UND closes for Wednesday night and all day Thursday
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota has announced they will be closing at 10:00pm Wednesday night and will remain closed on Thursday, November 10th due to weather concerns. UND will open Friday, November 11th at noon. You can stay up to date with the...
